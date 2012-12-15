Three of the eight adults cruelly gunned down by elementary school murderer Adam Lanza have been named. Sandy Hook elementary school principal Dawn Hochsprung, 47, school psychologist Mary Sherlach, 56, and first grade teacher Victoria Soto, aged just 27, have been hailed as heroes for trying to protect the children. They were found dead at the school on Friday, where Adam Lanza killed 28 people, including 20 children. Children between the ages of five and ten were shot to death in the gun rampage.

It is being reported that Soto sacrificed herself to save the lives of her young students. She reportedly threw her body in front of the children. Principal Hochsprung and Sherlach also did not hesitate to confront the killer when he started opening fire, but were gunned down "execution-style".

"They didn't think twice about confronting or seeing what was going on," Diane Day, a school therapist, told The Wall Street Journal.

Soto was reportedly trying to protect the children from the gunman and move them into the closet.

"She put herself between the gunman and the children and that's when she was tragically shot and killed," said Soto's cousin, Jim Wiltsie.

Earlier reports had stated that the Sandy Hook elementary school shooter Adam Lanza's mother Nancy Lanza was a teacher at the school. However, new reports have emerged claiming that Nancy Lanza was never a teacher at the school, nor is she registered in the Newton School District Website.

News outlets such as CNN and The Wall Street Journal are now reporting that the mother of the shooter does not have any connection to the school in which 27 people were gunned down ruthlessly, including 20 children.

Kindergarten teacher Janet Vollmer reportedly told CNN that Lanza was not a teacher there.

According to The Wall Street Journal, former school board official Lillian Bittman also said that "no one has heard" of Lanza and that "teachers don't know her."

Adam Lanza, 20, used a Sig Sauer handgun and Glock 9-mm to murder 27 innocent people, including taking his own life. A .223-caliber Bushmaster was also found in the trunk of Nancy Lanza's car.

New reports are also stating that the guns were registered to his mother Nancy and that she had would often go target shooting with her kids.

"She said she would often go target shooting with her kids," landscaper Dan Holmes said, according to New York Daily News.

"Adam Lanza has been a weird kid since we were 5 years old," neighbor and former classmate Tim Dalton wrote on Twitter. "As horrible as this was, I can't say I am surprise... Burn in hell, Adam."

The elementary school shooter has been described as a "troubled nerd" and "deeply disturbed."

His brother Ryan Lanza, 24, lives in Hoboken, N.J., and works at the Ernst & Young accounting firm, according to WSJ.

News agencies previously reported the wrong Facebook page of the killer stating that it was Ryan Lanza.

However, Ryan Lanza posted a message on his Facebook to try and clear his name after his picture was used by CNN writing: "Everyone shut the f--- up it wasn't me."

He continued to post online: "IT WASN'T ME I WAS AT WORK IT WASN'T ME."

Lanza entered the school around 9:40 a.m. Friday dressed in dark military-style clothing, a mask, a bulletproof vest, and guns. He fired over 100 times.

Lanza reportedly first opened at the principal's office and then in the classrooms.

The incident ended with the suspected gunman shooting himself to death. His body was reportedly discovered inside one of the classrooms.