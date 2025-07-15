Amazon founder Jeff Bezos surprised the public Thursday when he appeared at the exclusive Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference sporting a new look: thick silver-gray hair surrounding the sides of his head, marking a sharp departure from the nearly bald style he has maintained for over a decade.

The billionaire, 61, made his first major public appearance since marrying journalist Lauren Sánchez, 55, just two weeks earlier in Venice, Italy.

The couple tied the knot during a lavish three-day celebration attended by high-profile guests, including Oprah Winfrey, Kim Kardashian, and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Photographs from Sun Valley showed Bezos smiling alongside Sánchez, his silver hair peeking from under sunglasses. Social media was quick to notice the change.

"Shocking hairstyle? I can go to any senior center and find 30 men with this same look," one user quipped in a People magazine comment section.

Another joked, "Once you get the ring on her finger, you stop trying so hard. It's starting already, with him growing his hair out."

Others compared Bezos' profile to Hollywood legends. "He reminds me of Cecil B. DeMille," a reader wrote.

Bezos was last seen with hair in the early 2010s, before adopting a clean-shaven head amid his well-documented fitness transformation.

His hair comeback comes just 14 days after marrying Sánchez on June 27 at San Giorgio Maggiore in Venice, where Sánchez wore a custom Dolce & Gabbana gown and Bezos opted for a traditional black tuxedo.

In interviews over the years, Sánchez has praised her husband's dedication to personal fitness.

"Jeff is extremely dedicated to his workouts," she told The Wall Street Journal in 2023. "You have no idea. He really puts in the work."

Their relationship began publicly in 2019, following Bezos' high-profile divorce from MacKenzie Scott.

Since stepping down as Amazon CEO in 2021, Bezos has remained executive chairman of the tech giant while expanding his Blue Origin aerospace ventures. Forbes estimates his net worth at over $170 billion.

Bezos' hair change has now become an unexpected topic of discussion at the Sun Valley conference, which is often dubbed "summer camp for billionaires."

While Bezos has not publicly addressed the change, social media speculation remains lively.

"Married life changes a man," one fan commented. "Maybe next week he'll bring back the dad bod too."

Representatives for Bezos declined to comment on the billionaire's hairstyle or the online reactions.