Siblings Willow Smith and Jaden Smith cut short a recent lunch outing in Manhattan after Willow abruptly left their table upon noticing they were being filmed, sparking online speculation and concern from fans.

Footage of the July 10 incident surfaced online this week, showing the Smith siblings dining together at Bubby's, a popular restaurant in Tribeca.

In the video, Willow, 24, appears visibly annoyed after realizing someone nearby was recording them. Jaden, 27, remained seated as his sister stood up to leave.

"Choco has left after spending 16 years with me," Lee wrote, expressing gratitude for the "blissful times" they shared. "Thank you, Choco, for all the happiness. Rest well now."

Security personnel accompanying the siblings attempted to block the camera as Willow embraced her brother briefly before walking away from the table.

Jaden stayed seated as Willow exited the restaurant.

The Hollywood Fix first shared the video on social media, where fans quickly flooded the comments.

"She was out of there, ok! They had her fkd up," one user joked. Another noted, "They just both looked so unhappy."

Others expressed sympathy for the siblings, criticizing the intrusion. "Let people just eat in peace," one commenter wrote.

Another speculated, "The way she kept staring at paparazzi like, 'Damn, I can't even enjoy eating lunch with my brother.'"

Representatives for Willow and Jaden did not respond to requests for comment as of Sunday.

Willow and Jaden, the offspring of actors Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, have been in the spotlight for the better part of their lives.

Willow shot to fame with her single "Whip My Hair" in 2010 and has since released six albums.

Jaden has built a career as both an actor and musician, starring in films like "The Karate Kid" and releasing multiple music projects.

In recent years, both siblings have spoken publicly about their struggles with fame and maintaining privacy.

Fans and commentators noted their visible discomfort in the now-viral clip, reigniting discussions about the pressures of growing up in the spotlight.

As one fan commented on Instagram: "They're not hurting anyone, just trying to live. Let them."