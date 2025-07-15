Former first lady Michelle Obama is making headlines after candid remarks about embracing personal freedom, which some critics have labeled "selfish," while supporters praise her as honest and empowering.

Speaking during a recent episode of her podcast "IMO," co-hosted with her brother Craig Robinson, Obama reflected on entering a new chapter of life now that her daughters, Malia, 26, and Sasha, 24, have moved out and her husband, former President Barack Obama, is no longer in public office.

"This stage in life for me is the first time that I have been completely free," Obama said during the podcast, recorded last week.

"Every choice that I make in my life is not about my husband, not about his career, not about what my kids need or where they're going — it's totally about me."

Her comments were made in response to a listener's question about adjusting to an "empty nest," a situation familiar to Obama, who has frequently spoken about transitioning from public service to private life.

"I encourage women to embrace this stage," Obama said. "Getting older brings freedoms worth celebrating."

The conversation sparked swift reactions across social media. Critics accused Obama of sounding "entitled," with some expressing sympathy for her husband.

"After hearing this, it's hard not to see Michelle Obama's words as the ultimate display of selfishness," one critic wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Talking about being 'free' from her husband's career and her children's needs? Really? This isn't empowerment; it's entitlement."

Another commenter added, "Never thought I'd say this, but I almost feel sorry for Barack."

Speculation even arose about the state of the Obamas' marriage, with some users questioning if a separation was forthcoming.

Obama has previously addressed such rumors, emphasizing the strength of her partnership with Barack Obama.

Supporters, however, pushed back against the criticism.

"Her life has been in service to his career for decades. She raised her kids, supported Barack's presidency, and sacrificed her ambitions. Why shouldn't she enjoy this phase of life?" one user commented.

Since leaving the White House in 2017, Obama has become a bestselling author and podcast host, using her platform to discuss issues such as motherhood, personal identity, and women's empowerment.

In interviews and public appearances, she has openly shared the complexities of life as an "empty nester."

On the podcast, Obama addressed public misinterpretations of her decisions, particularly surrounding her decision to skip former President Donald Trump's second inauguration.

"There's this assumption that when women prioritize themselves, it signals something wrong in their marriage," she noted.

Representatives for Michelle Obama did not respond to requests for further comment.

Despite the backlash, many women expressed gratitude for Obama's honesty.

"She's just tired. Doesn't mean anything negative," one commenter wrote. "She's acknowledging her reality."