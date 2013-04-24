A Third Grade class from Minnesota elementary school enjoyed a field day trip of their lives when they witnessed the release of 72,000 ladybugs going wild inside the Mall of America in Bloomington.

The ladybugs were released in the Minneapolis mall for a good cause-- as a natural pesticide in effort to protect the plants and flowers displayed in the mall.

Lydell Newby, the Mall of America's Senior Manager of Environmental Services described the ladybugs as a "biological defense system." The ladybugs were intended as a safe and friendly way to deter pests.

"You can release some ladybugs in your own garden," he said. "And in an outside climate, once the conditions are right, they can live in your garden forever."

Sheriya Wentzlaff, one of the third graders in the midst of the action expressed her excitement.

"Before I got to hold these lady bugs, I was pretty scared of them," she said. "I overcame my fear and helped the lady bugs."

Some shoppers took to Facebook to complain about the possibility of the bugs harming the food court, but one of the mall's spokesperson said that the bugs habitat on the plants for two weeks and are monitored by staff.

"We've been doing this for years," the spokesperson said. "No ladybug takeover yet. Chances are, you've visited the mall during this short period and have never noticed them.

The ladybugs are natural predators that love eating aphids and other tiny insects that can be garden pests. They eat plant material but prefer insects and their eggs.

The Mall of America is one of the largest indoor malls in the Unites States that houses over 30,000 live plants and over 400 trees.

The MallOfAmerica.com website noted that they have around 40 million visitors every year.

