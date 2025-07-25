Ghislaine Maxwell is reportedly preparing to share new and "explosive" evidence with the US Department of Justice this week, hoping to offer key details about Jeffrey Epstein's powerful network.

The meeting is set to take place at the Florida federal prison where Maxwell, 63, is serving a 20-year sentence for sex trafficking.

According to her brother Ian Maxwell, Ghislaine plans to provide evidence that was not available during her 2021 trial.

He told TheNewYorkPost that the information "would have had a significant impact" on her case if it had been presented at the time.

Maxwell never testified during her trial, where she was found guilty of helping Epstein exploit underage girls, DailyMail said.

Now, her legal team is hoping the new material could not only reopen parts of her case but possibly help federal investigators identify other people involved in Epstein's crimes.

Former Epstein lawyer Alan Dershowitz claimed Maxwell's meeting is more than just a briefing — it could be a strategic move. "She's going to make a deal," Dershowitz told sources. "That's the way things are done."

Epstein Pleads the Fifth When Asked About Trump and Minors

Maxwell was also recently subpoenaed by Congress to answer questions related to the so-called "Epstein files," which include documents, names, and links to high-profile individuals.

This comes amid continued public interest in Epstein's connections and how authorities have handled the investigation.

A resurfaced 2010 deposition video has added fuel to the fire. In it, Epstein is asked if he ever socialized with Donald Trump and if that happened in the presence of underage girls.

According to TMZ, Epstein confirms they had socialized, but refuses to answer the rest, pleading the Fifth.

The Department of Justice has denied that there is a hidden "client list," despite many of Epstein's victims saying they were trafficked to wealthy and powerful friends of his.

Some believe Maxwell holds the missing piece that could finally expose those people.

A source close to the family claimed Maxwell has never been offered a plea deal but would "welcome the chance to tell the American public the truth."

Her brother Ian also believes Epstein may not have died by suicide, despite the official ruling. He described the investigation into his death as "shoddy" and said there's "serious doubt" about what really happened.