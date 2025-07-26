Former First Lady Michelle Obama is making headlines again for her honest comments about her husband's journey to the presidency. This time, she is attracting attention from both supporters and critics.

On the July 23 episode of the "IMO" podcast, which she co-hosts with her brother and former NCAA basketball coach Craig Robinson, Michelle reflected on Barack Obama's early goal of becoming president. She spoke with Grammy winner Victoria Monét during the episode.

Joking about the doubts her husband faced, Michelle said, "It's like my husband... 'I want to be president of the United States.' It's like 'No, you might want to keep that to yourself, honey,'" which made her co-hosts laugh.

However, her comments drew criticism online, with some questioning her past support for her husband's ambitions.

Michelle, 61, has admitted before that she doubted Barack, 63, could win the presidency, pointing to systemic racism and political challenges.

"Barack was a Black man in America, after all. I didn't really think he could win," she wrote in her 2018 memoir, Becoming.

The timing of her recent remark, just days after new rumors about trouble in their marriage, fueled speculation, especially from conservative groups.

The Daily Mail's comment section was filled with criticism, including claims that Michelle "delights in putting her husband down" and is "desperate for fame."

Rumors about a potential divorce first surfaced in January when Michelle did not attend President Jimmy Carter's funeral or Donald Trump's second inauguration, both events Barack attended alone.

While these rumors remain unverified, they gained more attention after right-leaning figures like Meghan McCain discussed them on her podcast, Citizen McCain.

Michelle responded to the divorce rumors during an April podcast appearance, saying, "This year, people couldn't even fathom that I was making a choice for myself. They had to assume my husband and I are divorcing."

In a more recent IMO episode released on July 16, the couple tackled the speculation directly.

"She took me back. It was touch and go for a while," Barack joked. Michelle added a lighthearted response, saying, "It's my husband, y'all!"

Still, opinions on social media are mixed. One commenter asked, "Really? That fuels divorce rumors?" Another said, "It was cringe watching them hug like they hadn't seen each other in ages."

The Obamas, married since 1992, have been seen as a model political couple. Yet as Michelle continues to share her thoughts publicly, some fans are reconsidering the dynamics behind their public image.