Kristin Cabot, Astronomer's chief people officer, has resigned after the viral "kiss cam" moment at a Coldplay concert exposed her supposed affair with CEO Andy Byron.

A company spokesperson confirmed her departure on July 24. Her exit comes one week after Byron stepped down amid the same controversy.

The incident unfolded on July 16 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, during Coldplay's Boston show. As part of the concert's kiss cam segment, cameras panned to Byron and Cabot, both seated in the mezzanine, sharing what appeared to be an affectionate moment.

The audience erupted when the jumbotron zoomed in and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin said, "Either they're having an affair or they're just very shy." In the clip, Byron quickly ducked behind the railing, and Cabot covered her face before turning away.

Within hours, the video spread across social media, drawing attention to the pair's roles at the New York–based data and AI firm. Both executives were placed on administrative leave while the board launched an internal investigation into potential breaches of conduct and conflict-of-interest policies. On July 19, Astronomer announced that Byron had tendered his resignation, which the board accepted, and appointed cofounder Pete DeJoy as interim CEO.

Cabot had served as chief people officer for Astronomer since November 2024, overseeing talent strategy and company culture. Legal experts noted that terminating an HR head involves additional complexities, including contractual obligations and thorough investigations, which may explain the week-long interval before her resignation.

"In a large organization, you can't simply terminate someone because the headlines are ugly. There are likely contracts, internal investigations, and legal issues involved," employment attorney Nicole Brenecki said.

Astronomer reiterated its commitment to professional standards and accountability in a statement accompanying Byron's departure.

"Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability, and recently, that standard was not met," it said. Cabot's resignation effectively closes the chapter on the company's leadership fallout, though details of any separation agreement remain private.

The swift resignations of both CEO and HR chief have thrust Astronomer into the spotlight, overshadowing its work in dataops and AI. As the board searches for a permanent CEO, the company's focus will likely shift back to its product roadmap and customer commitments. For now, the Coldplay kiss cam scandal remains a cautionary tale about the unpredictable consequences of public visibility for corporate leaders.