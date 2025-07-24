Ozzy Osbourne, the legendary frontman of Black Sabbath and reality TV icon, made sure his entire family was cared for in death — including his most private child.

The rocker's will, reportedly valued at $220 million, outlines a detailed estate plan that provides for his wife, Sharon, and their five children. Notably, his eldest daughter Aimee Osbourne, who long distanced herself from the family's fame, is set to inherit a substantial share despite her years out of the spotlight.

"Aimee will receive her one-third portion of the residual estate, just like Kelly and Jack," a source close to the family told RadarOnline.com. "Ozzy was adamant that no child would be cut out of his will, no matter their public profile."

Aimee Osbourne, 41, avoided participation in the family's hit MTV series The Osbournes, choosing instead to pursue her own music career under the moniker ARO. She left home at 16 to escape the spotlight, a move Sharon Osbourne has publicly expressed regret over.

Despite their divergent paths, Ozzy made it clear in his final wishes that Aimee's privacy would not cost her a rightful share of his legacy. Her portion of the estate will reportedly be placed in a trust that delivers quarterly payments until she turns 50, after which she will receive the remaining principal.

"Ozzy loved all his kids equally — fame or no fame didn't matter," a source said. "He wanted Aimee to have the freedom to live her life, and knew his money could give her that unbelievable luxury."

The will, created years before the rock icon's passing on July 22 at age 76 following a long battle with Parkinson's disease, bequeaths a lifetime interest in the estate to Sharon Osbourne, 72. Upon her death, the remaining assets will be divided evenly among the children.

Kelly and Jack Osbourne, who played prominent roles in the family's television fame, have been named co-executors alongside Sharon. Kelly will reportedly inherit a stake in their mother's Hancock Park home, while Jack will receive the family's California compound and a share of Ozzy's publishing rights.

Ozzy's wealth spans music royalties, multiple properties in California and the U.K., and stakes in business ventures such as Metal Casino. His estate also includes proceeds from his final Black Sabbath tour — estimated at $190 million — which have already been donated to several causes, including Parkinson's research, the Birmingham Children's Hospital, and the Acorn Hospice.

Sources close to the family say Aimee intends to use her inheritance to further her music and acting career, with a debut album already in the works.