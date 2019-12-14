Queen Elizabeth II Struggling Ever Since Prince Andrew-Jeffrey Epstein Scandal

Queen Elizabeth II did not have the best year this 2019, and she is reportedly having a hard time focusing on her role as the head of the monarchy and as a mother.

In the past decades, royal watchers have hailed Queen Elizabeth II as a protector and savior since she witnessed the most scandals surrounding the family and still made sure to take the best steps to resolve those issues.

Princess Elizabeth was just 25 when she became Britain's Queen in February 1952 after her father, King George VI, lost his battle against lung cancer at the age of 56.

The Royal Family held the official cornotaion ceremony after one year, during which more than 3 million people lined up from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace to show their support to the new Queen.

For almost 68 years, Queen Elizabeth II dedicated her life serving and making the best decisions for the people and her family. She never showed a sign of weakness and fragility, but this one is an exception.

Queen Elizabeth II is Struggling

Vanity Fair correspondent Katie Nicholl received a report on Thursday that Queen Elizabeth II has faced difficulties in composing her Christmas day speech for this year.

It has been a long-standing tradition for the 93-year-old monarch to deliver a message that contains the royal family's achievements throughout the year. Her grandfather, King George V, started this activity in pursuit of addressing everything to the nation.

The insider added that the Queen is still drafting it because of the election, but she seems to be having a hard time to jot down even a single word.

"It has been a very different time behind the scenes, and morale is at a bit of a low," the source went on.

Leslie Caroll, a royal expert and writer, expressed the despair she feels now that Queen Elizabeth II is having a really tough time after Prince Andrew's scandal, which is comparable to the publicized 1992 Annus Horribilis.

Carroll added: "The Queen needs to keep the country together as its moral spine, demonstrating the 'there will always be an England' sentiment that has kept Britain's monarchy the longest-running show in history -- still going after over a millennium."

The Queen has been unobtrusively disappointed by his favorite son's action and how he went beyond the worst.

The Second 1992 Annus Horribilis?

This year surely tested the foundation of the British Royal Family.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are drifting off from the monarchy little by little after they encountered issues while filming their documentary on their royal tour in South Africa. They even filed lawsuits against various British tabloids for cybercrime and privacy disputes.

On the other hand, Prince Andrew received backslash for agreeing to what turned out to be a TV interrogation about him and his relationship with convicted sex offender and pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

The Duke of York denied sexual impropriety and his ties to Epstein, who took his life at the age of 66 even before facing his sex-trafficking charges.

After he realized that the fire was getting bigger, Pince Andrew released an official statement regarding his decision to withdraw from his royal duties.

