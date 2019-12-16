Prince Andrew Used Fake Name to Work With Monaco Businessman in 2001

Prince Andrew had reportedly used a fake name when he launched Naples Gold Limited with Monaco-based businessman Johan Eliasch.

Eliasch was the one who organized the infamous Thailand trip in 2001, where the Queen's son was photographed with a "bevy of topless beauties."

According to reports from years ago, Eliasch had vouneteered to pay for the Prince's stay at the ultra-luxurious Amanpuri Hotel, where villas cost $30,000 a night.

During their stay, Prince Andrew sparked a foreseeable media commotion when he was seen being massaged with sun protection lotion by skinny young women, which led to speculation that the father-of-two may have been suffering a mid-life crisis.

The duo's friends, Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, were also at Phuket at that time.

Not only were Eliasch and Prince Andrew friends, but they also have a business together where both were directors. The said business has filed paperwork, including a recent set of accounts that showed no trading activity submitted to Companies House this week.

The businessman first met Prince Andrew when he organized a charity tennis match between Bjorn Borg and John McEnroe at Buckingham Palace way back in the '90s. Eliasch is a former Tory party deputy treasurer and donor who became involved in buying tracts of the Amazon rainforest to protect it.

When Naples Gold was founded, a few other momentous and deceptive steps were taken to keep the Prince's involvement a secret.

Naples Gold was unlike any other business ventures of a senior royal since this particular one has not been made known to the public. It seems that everyone involved in creating the company has taken a lot of measures to keep its royal links a secret.

According to Metro, the name Prince Andrew adopted was "Andrew Inverness," about one of his lesser-known titles, the Earl of Inverness.

On official documents, the Prince is described and signed as "HRH the Duke of York."

The decision to use the pseudonym was "to avoid media attention," according to reports.

Naples Gold Limited's related business documents reportedly revealed that Andrew Inverness had the "professional consultant" job title and the same birth as Prince Andrew, which is on February 19, 1960.

It remains unclear why Naples Gold was a conservation initiative and why the company continues to file accounts.

In another report, a spokesperson from the company said the project was scrapped in 2003 because the royal decided that being involved would represent a "potential conflict" with the work of his older brother and future king, Prince Charles, who spearheads rainforest conservation for the family.

Since its inception 17 years ago, the royal has not spoken publicly about Naples Gold Limited. By using a fake name, he holds a 40 percent stake in a company called Inverness Asset Management.

The company is reportedly registered in the British Virgin Islands, set up with wealthy benefactor, David Rowland.

In 2009, an "Andrew Inverness, c/o Buckingham Palace" was listed as a creditor, a luxury ski company, Descent International, which later collapsed and owing around $33,000. According to their liquidator, "We understand that to be Prince Andrew."

