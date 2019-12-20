Royal Trouble: U.K. City Wants to Strip Prince Harry, Meghan Markle of Royal Titles

In August 2019, a local campaigner named Charles Ross first started an online petition to null and void the titles given to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. It only had six signatures back then.

The petition claims that the Sussexes should not have to refer to the royal couple as the "Duke and Duchess of Sussex," as the titles are "entirely non-democratic" and a "symbol of oppression by the wealthy elite."

In a public petition, the council states, "We the undersigned petition Brighton and Hove Council to reject the usage of the titles of 'Duke of Sussex' and 'Duchess of Sussex' by the individuals Henry ('Harry') Windsor and Rachel Meghan Markle."

The petition also stated that it is "morally wrong" and "disrespectful" to the county of East Sussex for these individuals be called by such titles.

"Neither will Brighton Council invite or entertain these individuals nor afford them any hospitality or courtesies above and beyond that of an ordinary member of the public."

Now, the campaign has received 3,881 signatures, which means Brighton and Hove City councilors will have to discuss the motion.

When the campaign was launched, some residents were not convinced.

One Hove resident called the petition "a waste of council time" and said that it was "patently absurd" to suggest the council remove royal titles. He said that there are more things to worry about than waste time on the sentiment of a "disgruntled citizen" with nothing better to do than "come up with a useless petition."

The said resident furthered, "I for one can confidently say I have never felt the slightest bit oppressed by the fact that we now have as part of our Royal family, a Duke and Duchess of Sussex."

Thomas Mace-Archer-Mills, the founder of the British Monarchists Society, told Mirror, "We are utterly dismayed that said petition has been signed by so many. This certainly highlights that Brighton and Hove is a hotbed of Republican dissidents and is now proven to be so."

He added that such a petition shows utter disdain and contempt for The Crown and "copious amounts" of disrespect to the Royal family.

All this petition can ensure they are not called the Duke and Duchess while visiting these towns, and instead are simply addressed by their given names.

According to Elle, it has little chance of actually passing a council vote.

But the council cannot strip the couple of their titles that Queen Elizabeth II gave them because she only has the power to do it. The Queen can only do it.

It is a tradition that all royal men receive a title on their wedding day, and Harry's feelings toward his title would have been taken into account by the Queen when she chose which to give him and his wife.

After their wedding in May 2018, the announcement came on the family's royal website that Prince Harry of Wales is "His Royal Highness The Duke of Sussex, Earl of Dumbarton and Baron Kilkeel" while Meghan Markle is "Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex."

Meghan is the first Duchess of Sussex in history while Prince Harry is the first Duke of the county in 175 years.

