Antonio Brown wants to focus on producing music while receiving "special" therapy after his brief stint bwith the New England Patriots.

Since he got released from the Patriots, Brown's fans insisted the player to "seek for help." It did not help that ESPN's Jeremy Fowler revealed his dark and complicated past.

The now-free agent was cut from the Patriots before Week 3, and that was when he told his father that he may need to change who he is and what he is doing to correct everything.

According to Fowler, Brown allegedly saw ghosts when he was still a kid that he always crawled beside his brother to calm himself. He also ran away from home as a teen due to misunderstanding with his step-father and ended up living with different people.

Moreover, some of his teammates claimed that they only wanted to play with the 31-year-old football player only when he was in a good mood.

The former wide receiver's father, Eddie, confirmed that his son received therapies in the past months but the type of therapy did not work.

However, despite all these issues surrounding his name, it did not stop AB from pursuing what he wants to be in the music industry.

From Football Player to a Musician?

People raised their eyebrows after Antonio Brown announced that he recorded songs in Miami, He also revealed that he plans to release them in an album entitled "No White Women 2020."

Through his Youtube channel, the former wide receiver shared a teaser of his new song, "Whole Lotta Money" to his fans. He showed in the video piles of dollars and women in ski masks props, which he created for days. He also carried a guitar in the background clip on the release.

Some of his fans got excited about this sudden shift of career, but he failed to please most of them, even his co-NFL players.

"Man my dawg than lost his mind," Leonard Fournette of the Jacksonville Jaguars said on Twitter.

After the release, AB promised his viewers that he would grant them with its full video last Tuesday, but he failed to upload it before Christmas.

His fans are still waiting for his song, preparing both their positive and negative responses.

Brown's Gruesome Injury

Aside from his current mental health status, Brown has also faced issues on his foot.

In August 2019, Brown's absences from practice became more noticeable after he came to the Oakland Raiders (he came from the Pittsburgh Steelers but was traded to Oakland) in March 2019. He revealed that he felt something weird at the end of July until a picture of his foot answered his fans' questions.

A picture of his feet -- discolored, peeled -- stormed social media in August. Apparently, Brown suffered frostbite during cryotherapy.

During an appearance on "Pro Football Talk" (PFT), former NFL quarterback Chris Simms explained that Brown's case was due to cold. NFL analyst Mike Florio, on the other hand, added that the football player got that after he "burned his feet by entering a cryotherapy machine without the proper footwear, and his feet were frostbitten."

Brown received medications to finally recover from it. Hopefully, it was the last time and it will not affect his future album release.

