NBA: Kevin Garnett Sends NSFW Message For LeBron James About Playoffs Matches

The basketball court serves as a hot seat for someone like LeBron James, and Kevin Garnett pushed him into it.

The story started when the Cleveland Cavaliers grieved its most severe loss in the franchise history of the National Basketball Association (NBA). During LeBron's last game with the Cavaliers, he walked out from the court as he received boos from the home crowd as the game since the result caused the team to be officially eliminated from the Game 6's postseason.

Fans never heard anything from the 34-year-old basketball player. But the former Celtics forward Kevin Garnett finally spoke up the truth about the sudden downgrade of LeBron's name - from being a Michael Jordan-like rookie to being an unrestricted free agent.

How Did James Join Miami Heat?

In Garnett's participation in "The Bill Simmons Podcast," he revealed the reason why LeBron stepped into Miami Heat in 2010.

According to the great power forward, Boston Celtics "broke LeBron" in the playoffs back in 2010, forcing him to join Miami instead. He added that no one in his team ever feared Lebron, and the Celtics players on the court did not think that they would be all defeated by him, most especially in their 2012 seven-game Eastern Conference Finals bloodbath.

"You understand how he got to Cleveland, how he got to Miami, Bill? You remember that?" Garnett went on. He added fuel to the fire when Garnett claimed that Lebron tried to consolidate just because he did not want any pressure on him.

"We didn't give a f*ck about LeBron. We didn't Fear LeBron and we didn't think he can beat all five of us," KG continuously dissed him on air.

About the 2012 finals, Garnett revealed that Dwyane Wade "tried to" break co-player Rajon Rondo's elbow in the 2011 series between the two sides. Since then, the relationship between the two teams is on a rift despite Wade's recent interview with KG in Feb. 2019. What Their Mutual Teammate's Take On This Kendrick Perkins, a former teammate of both Garnett and LeBron, disclosed his side regarding the matter. He proved that Garnett just divulged a fact and that is one thing he knew about the former teammate. "Listen, Bill Simmons ain't help the situation either. He egged him on. He got what he wanted. He poked the bear," Perkins added. The current Cavaliers player shared his thoughts before the Wednesday night's Boston Celtics-Dallas Mavericks matchup. Perkins added that he will never go against Garnett, as he considers him as his big brother. Better LeBron Coming Back? ​Amid all these negative stories about LeBron, Big man Anthony Davis stated that he believes that LeBron is going to be a different person in the upcoming Los Angeles Lakers-Clippers on Christmas Day game. He spoke with ESPN's Max Kellerman on First Take and the whole conversation was posted on Twitter.

“We broke LeBron. So get your a** out of here with that.” Watch to find out what exactly @KevinGarnett5KG is referencing. #BSPodcast pic.twitter.com/VwEfLwLyfj — The Ringer (@ringer) December 18, 2019

