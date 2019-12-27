Royal Heartache: Queen Elizabeth II Did Not Visit Prince Philip at The Hospital Because of This

Queen Elizabeth II has her reason why she did not pay a visit when Prince Philip got admitted to the hospital recently, and it is valid.

Prince Philip Hospitalized!

A few days before Christmas, Prince Philip was brought to King Edward VII Hospital in London and got admitted for four days for "a precautionary measure and observation."

The Royal palace confirmed the admission of the 98-year-old Prince Philip due to his "pre-existing" condition, which came after he hurt himself due to a bad fall and poor health right after he had a "flu-like" disease.

Prince Philip started to feel the aforementioned issues after he underwent hip replacement surgery. According to royal sources, the Duke of Edinburgh accidentally slipped in the bath days before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding day.

"The Duke is not a fan of showering and prefers to bathe. But he's a determined man and nothing was going to stop him attending nor would he take any kind of walking aid," a royal source divulged that time.

However, Queen Elizabeth II's failure to see her husband in the hospital overshadowed the health condition of Prince Philip.

A Royal Expert Defended The Queen

Since Prince Philip's discharge from the hospital, royal watchers have been questioning why Her Majesty did not visit Prince Philip.

Queen Elizabeth II reportedly traveled to Sandringham to attend the Christmas Day church service instead of accompanying Prince Philip in London.

The royal palace has not commented about the issue yet, but a royal expert took a stand and spoke for the Queen instead.

According to Victoria Arbiter, a royal columnist and the author of "Queen Elizabeth II" for Pocket Giants, the Queen cannot just simply go out and visit her husband in the hospital.

Arbiter started by taking her dismay to Twitter, saying: "After seeing some pretty horrid comments about the Queen being at Sandringham while Philip is in hospital I'd like to TRY to add a little perspective. Generally, royals don't visit each other in the hospital."

She noted that there are exceptions when it comes to visiting a royal in the hospital since there are royal watchers who pointed out how they used to come with the patient before.

On the other hand, Queen Elizabeth II's decision not to see her husband was purely out of sensitivity for the other patients at King Edward VII Hospital.

Arbiter stated that the "security requirements" of the Queen alone would be something disruptive for everyone in the medical center, and Her Royal Highness just avoided the stress she could have caused to the patients and their families.

Prince Philip, as an independent duke as he has always been, would just want the Queen to do what she did for their family.

"That to me suggests an awareness and lack of selfishness as opposed to the ugliness that's being touted. Every royal decision is made because it's "sensible." Nothing more, nothing less. Philip is pretty set in his ways and the Queen above anyone will be keen to respect his wishes," Arbiter ended.

Moreover, Prince Philip has been enjoying his life away from the public eyes since retiring from his royal duties in 2017. It is no surprise that he wanted peace and silence as he received his treatments, too.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles