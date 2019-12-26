Grandmother's Love: Queen Elizabeth II Delighted Over This One Thing Amid Bumpy Year

Queen Elizabeth II found her inspiration for her Christmas Day message this year.

Each year, the British Monarchy offers a what-so-called The Queen's Christmas Message (or The King's Christmas Message if the reigning monarch is a male) through television or radio airing. King George V started this tradition in 1932, and Queen Elizabeth II has been delivering a Christmas message since 1952.

But unlike the previous years, Her Majesty experienced some struggles in composing her Christmas day speech for this year. Luckily for her, she spotted something worth jotting down on her notes.

Queen Elizabeth II's Difficulties

It has been a long-standing tradition for the 93-year-old monarch to deliver a message that contains the royal family's achievements throughout the year, but Vanity Fair correspondent Katie Nicholl received a report a week before Christmas that Her Royal Highness faced difficulties in composing her Christmas message.

The insider added that the Queen drafted it numerous times because of the election, but she appeared to be having a hard time to write down even a single word.

"It has been a very different time behind the scenes, and morale is at a bit of a low," the source went on.

Leslie Caroll, a royal expert and writer, expressed the despair she felt after she found out that Queen Elizabeth II had a really tough time after Prince Andrew's scandal, which is comparable to the publicized 1992 Annus Horribilis.

Carroll added: "The Queen needs to keep the country together as its moral spine, demonstrating the 'there will always be an England' sentiment that has kept Britain's monarchy the longest-running show in history -- still going after over a millennium."

The Queen has been disappointed by his favorite son's action and how he went beyond the worst.

Queen Elizabeth's "Aha!" Moment

After a very "bumpy" year, it is normal for the Queen to find writing her message a little bumpy, too. But she saw her great-grandson, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, as a very special person to talk about for her yuletide message this year.

During her 67th annual address, Queen Elizabeth II opened up about the downs that the Royal Family faced this year. However, Prince Archie's birth somehow brought something positive to them and even made them united to "overcome long-held differences."

"Two hundred years on from the birth of my great, great grandmother, Queen Victoria, Prince Philip and I have been delighted to welcome our eighth great-grandchild into our family," the 93-year-old Queen proudly stated.

As she delivered the heartfelt message, a photograph was flashed in the screen, showing how she and Prince Philip looked at their little angel a few days after Meghan Markle gave birth to him on May 6.

Though Archie spent his first Christmas away from her, the Queen still took the chance to acknowledge his life, as well as his parents.

The Queen approved the Sussexes' wish to take a six-week break away from their royal duties together with their son and jetted to the U.S days before the celebration of Thanksgiving and stayed with Markle's mother Doria Ragland.



