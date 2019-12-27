Royal Speech: 5 Highlights of Queen Elizabeth II's Christmas Message

Every year on Christmas, people in Britain gather around the television to watch Queen Elizabeth II's Christmas message. Others go to the internet to watch what she has to say.

Despite the "bumpy" 2019 for the Queen of England, she did not say that this year was "Annus Horribilis II."

For the recorded speech, it was taken in the Green Drawing Room of Windsor Castle. She wore a royal blue cashmere dress by Angela Kelly and a Prince Albert brooch, which features sapphire and diamond. The pin was a present from Prince Albert to Queen Victoria on the eve of their wedding in 1840.

Queen Elizabeth II noted some milestones, including the arrival of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son.

Here are the top five highlights of Queen Elizabeth II's Christmas day speech.

50th Anniversary of the Apollo 11 Mission

Queen Elizabeth II opened her speech, mentioning the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 astronauts landing on the moon.

It was such a historical event that people with televisions at that time witnessed the landing of first humans in the moon.

Her Majesty ended her speech, still referencing the Mission, saying: "As we look forward to a new decade, it's worth remembering that it is often small steps, not the giant leaps, that bring about the most lasting change."

75th Anniversary of D-Day

The Queen also touched on the seventh anniversary of the D-Day invasion in 1944 during World War II. She mentioned how her former "sworn enemies" joined together in friendly commemorations to mark the milestone this year.

"In a true spirit of reconciliation, those who had formerly been sworn enemies came together in friendly commemorations either side of the Channel, putting past differences behind them," Queen Elizabeth II said.

Last June, the U.K. hosted a commemoration anniversary of D-Day that was attended by world leaders, including Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, U.S. President Donald Trump and Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel.

"By being willing to put past differences behind us and move forward together, we honor the freedom and democracy once won for us at so great a cost."

Brexit

Queen Elizabeth II said that it takes patience and time to rebuilt trust, and progress often comes through small steps. She was referring to the Brexit referendum, subsequent debate, and two snap elections.

The country's pro-Brexit Conservative party achieved its largest majority since 1987. With control of the legislature, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has promised to leave the European Union once and for all by January 31, 2020.

The Royal Family

Uncertain if the Queen referred to Brexit or her family troubles, she said, "The path, of course, is not always smooth, and may at times this year have felt quite bumpy."

Prince Andrew failed to remove himself from the controversies surrounding billionaire financier and pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, who faced charges of sex trafficking and abuse of underage girls.

Early last month, the Duke of York stepped down from royal duties as demanded by the Queen and the future King, Prince Charles.

Queen Elizabeth II also mentioned that she and Prince Philip "had been delighted to welcome our eighth great-grandchild into our family," which is Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

It was also her great, great grandmother's, Queen Victoria, 200th birthday.

The Photos on Her Desk

The Queen addressed the nation surrounded by a selection of photos of her and family members, including a picture of Prince Charles and Camilla on their 50th anniversary of his investiture as Prince of Wales; a family portrait of Prince William and Kate Middleton with their three children, George, Charlotte, and Louis; a photo of Prince Philip from her private collection; and a black and white picture of King George VI in 1944.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and Prince Andrew's pictures were not featured.

According to former royal press secretary Dickie Arbiter, not putting the Sussexes photo "is a clear omission." However, other royal commentators said that the photos featured were choses to represent the direct line of succession.

