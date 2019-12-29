REPORT: NFL Player Marvin Jones Shares Emotional Announcement About Death of Six-Month Old Son

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones shared the devastating news about the death of his youngest son, Marlo. He was only six months old.

Jones took it to social media to pay tribute to his late son. Everyone who has seen it felt the pain of a father who lost his child. His post began with a statement confirming the death of the youngest member of their family. Jones referred to it as the Lord calling home a piece of their heart.

"Our son, Marlito, has passed away," the NFL player confirmed. He referred to his son as a fighter. The post came with a photo of the boy smiling. And then, the football player wrote his son a message saying how his smile and energy have brought them heaven on earth. He closed it by saying that his son will always be in their hearts.

"We will always remember you," Jones ended.

Grieving Father

The grieving father reflected on the milestones that they could have shared together. He wrote about how devastating it was not to hear his son's first words. They believe it would be in Spanish too.

Jones also grieved of the opportunity to see his youngest son run along with his older siblings. Although he ran with them with his eyes every day, it would have been different if he were able to see him run around and play with the rest of the family.

The 29-year-old receiver continued on, saying they will remember that they have their little angel above guiding them through in everything that they do -- and that his smile will comfort them on a bad day. Jones added that they will always love their little angel no matter what.

"Rest peacefully our little boy. You have gained back your wings," Marvin Jones wrote.

Gaining Support

At this difficult time, the only thing that could help is the expression of support from family and friends. On Saturday evening, the Detroit Lions released their own statement on the death of Marvin Jones' son.

They expressed their support to the loving parents Marvin and his wife Jazmyn following the passing of their youngest son.

In their social media post, the Detroit Lions also expressed their gratitude to all those who have shown their love and support to the loving couple. The statement said that the two embody the meaning of family and the example they have set to the community has made them an inspiration to better the community.

The death of their youngest son indeed came as a devastating surprise. Shortly before his son's death, the NFL player posted a short clip with the entire family together during the holidays. In unison, the family greeted everyone a "Merry Christmas!"

One of the player's older children is holding Marlo on his lap.

Marvin Jones had been on the sidelines since the beginning of this month. He was considered an injured reserve following an ankle injury he got during the game against the Minnesota Vikings.

The loss of a child comes with incomparable, unexplainable pain. And although no reports have revealed the cause of the child's death, Jones and the rest of the family are getting all the love and support they need at this difficult time.

