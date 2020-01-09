Royals, Assemble! Queen Elizabeth II Calls For Urgent Meeting to Solve Sussexes' Issues

The recent prediction of a royal astrologer gave goosebumps to the royal watchers, and it seems like crisis meetings will be more frequent inside the royal palace as predicted.

Before the Royal Family welcomed the new year, royal astrologer Debbie Frank foresaw that Queen Elizabeth II will face more troubles in the next 12 months.

She predicted it and exclusively explained her readings to The Sun on Dec. 29. Frank made the prophecy that "as Saturn's stark influence remains into the New Year," it will surely cause difficult times to Her Majesty. She also noted that the eclipse will send signals that the problems are just around the corner.

"An eclipsed full moon on January 10 - a subtle effect of which may be visible from the earth - looks set to create further family ripples," Frank stated.

The eclipse will be followed by a closer approach of Saturn to Pluto, which signifies a time for "reality checks." Moreover, Frank suggested the Queen to launch boundaries and laws to protect the monarchy from anything.

Now, the problem that would mark the beginning of the royal family's troubles started earlier than the eclipse. Moreover, just like Frank's suggestion, the Queen already performed steps to prevent further damage.

Sussexes Quit, Queen Takes Action

On Jan. 8, the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes braved all odds and took to Instagram to announce the news regarding their decision to step back as "senior" members of the royal family and divide their time flying back and forth from the U.K. and North America.

They revealed that they contemplated for "many months" to come up with the tough decision of becoming independent from the central and senior members of the royal family -- Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles and Prince William.

However, BBC confirmed that neither Queen Elizabeth nor Prince William knew about the Sussexes' plans, pushing Her Majesty to call for an urgent meeting.

Queen Elizabeth II reportedly summoned the members of the Royal Households and obliged them to find a solution and "workable" future role for Prince Harry and Meghan as soon as possible. Her Majesty required them to provide her an answer "within days."

"The Queen has convened a meeting of all four royal households and 'tasked' them with coming up with a 'workable' future role for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex within 'days not weeks,'" The Daily Mail's royal correspondent Rebecca English posted on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Buckingham Palace has already released a statement to give royal watchers an update with regards to Prince Harry and Meghan's sudden decision.

"Discussions with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage. We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through," the Palace stated.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, the Queen and the royal family. While it seems the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are determined to be partly independent, what they are set to do is unprecedented in the history of the family.

With that said, for a family known to uphold its traditions, the Sussexes could face a lot more difficulties than they imagined.

