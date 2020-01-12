Prince William 'Sad' Over Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Exit: 'I Can't Do It Anymore'

Prince William expressed his sadness about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's choice to separate from the royal family.

The whole situation has been tough on the Duke of Cambridge, according to an unidentified friend who talked to The Sunday Times about the broken bond of the siblings and Prince William's voiced sorrow about the royal family being no longer a "team."

"I've put my arm around my brother all our lives, and I can't do it anymore. We're separate entities. I'm sad about that," the Duke reportedly told his friend.

The Duke of Sussex has been open about his mental health struggles recently, especially after their ITV documentary. Moreover, his family became increasingly worried about how his duties were affecting him.

While he and his older brother have grown apart, Prince William is still hoping their relationship can be mended.

"All we can do, and all I can do is try and support them and hope that the time comes when we're all singing from the same page. I want everyone to play on the team," Prince William added.

Borthers in Rift

Previously, Prince Harry told Tom Bradby in their ITV documentary that he and his elder brother are clearly on "different paths."

Prince William's reported comments on their growing distance reflect those made by his younger brother in the documentary.

The comments are a sharp contrast from reports that the other royal family members are furious about the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes' decision, which has been dubbed as #Megxit by the U.K. media.

The report comes after tensions at the heart of the royal household. It was announced that Queen Elizabeth II has called for a crisis meeting on Monday with Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry at "Sandringham Summit" to fix their differences.

The Duchess of Sussex will also attend but via a conference call since she is in Canada, where she traveled on Friday.

Monday's meeting will be a chance for them to review the offers drawn up after a string of discussions between palace officials and courtiers of the U.K. and Canadian government about how Meghan and Harry can attain their goal of creating new progressive duties as hybrid royals.

It will be the first time the family will meet since Prince Harry and Meghan's blow last week that they would be stepping down as senior royals to become financially independent and manage their time between the U.K. and North America.

What's Next After #Megxit?

According to a royal source, there is a range of possibilities for the family to review, which take into account the thinking the Sussexes outlined earlier in the week.

The insider also added that making changes to the working life and responsibility in the monarchy of the couple need delicate and careful considerations.

Royal sources also insisted there is now a "genuine understanding" from all involved that any changes to the Sussexes' roles would "take time to implement."

The possible changes include how much official work the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will do in Britain and overseas in behalf of the royal family and the government; their "HRH" titles and how they will be styled; how much money they will receive from the Queen and Prince Charles once their sovereign grant fund is cut, and; what commercial deals are they allowed to strike.

