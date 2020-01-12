Meghan Markle 'On The Brink,' 'Will Have a Meltdown' If She Stayed in the U.K. Longer

As the royal crisis summit nears, more details about "Megxit" continue to surface.

It has now been claimed that Prince Harry has decided to fast track the plans for both him and his wife, Meghan Markle, to step down as senior royals since he was worried his wife would have a meltdown if they remained in the U.K.

The former "Suits" actress -- who grew up in Los Angeles -- wanted desperately to spend more time with friends and family in North America and less time in British palaces.

According to the Daily Mail, the Duke of Sussex has been growing increasingly worried about Markle's well-being as life in Buckingham Palace has left the former actress "on the brink."

Because of that, the announcement that they would be stepping down as senior royals were "hastily rushed out" and plans for them to spend more time in North America has been made immediately.

The source added: "And it got worse recently, with their spell in Canada helping cement her view that the family would be better off out of the spotlight and spending more time there."

Courtiers reveal that Markle felt more comfortable staying in Canada while the Duke of Sussex returned to the U.K. to deal with the fallout of their decision.

Prince Harry, Prince William and Prince Charles are set to meet with Queen Elizabeth II on Monday for the Sandringham Summit.

While there, the young prince would come face to face with the Prince of Wales and his older brother and his grandmother, who is said to be quite worried about Prince Harry's mental well-being.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are invested in mental health charities and initiatives, said in May that they would separate from the royal family because of the stifling constraints of life inside "The Firm."

According to the Daily Mail's source, the couple found the slow pace of royal life "painful." They added that Markle also wants to take back control of her charity endeavors and work.

Another source told The Sun that the statement was accelerated because Prince Harry knew he needed to take swift action as Markle still has not settled in the U.K.

"He knows that and wants her to be happy." the source added.

The same source revealed that Prince Harry and Markle's six-week break in Canada helped the duchess decide that their family would be better if they are separated in different continents.

Courtiers are dreadfully searching for a face-saving solution behind closed doors, as that will keep the royal family together. It will also keep the pride of the monarchy undamaged.

After a rift saw them grow apart last year, Prince William cannot even "put an arm" around Prince Harry nowadays.

"I've put my arm around my brother all our lives, and I can't do that anymore. We're separate entities," Prince William has reportedly said, according to the Sunday Times.

The Sussexes' intention to step back as senior members has only widened the gulf between the two brothers, with the older Prince understood to be "incandescent with rage" over his brother's blindsiding of the royal family.

Prince William is also frustrated that the Duke of Sussex is no longer part of the team by deciding to become a financially independent royal.

However, the Prince continues to hope that he will be "singing from the same page" once again with his brother and sister-in-law. The meeting on Monday will be discussions on the next steps for the entire monarchy.

