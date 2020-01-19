REPORT: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Planning to Pay Back Frogmore Cottage Renovations

After the Queen confirmed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be dropping their "His/Her Royal Highness" titles, the couple will also repay the estimated $3.1 million in renovations at their Windsor residence, Frogmore Cottage.

During their meeting last Monday at Sandringham, where they were to decide Prince Harry's future, The Mail on Sunday reported that the Prince almost immediately offered to pay back the public money that went into their home.

According to their source, "He put it on the table very quickly. It certainly got things moving. It was clear he was serious."

In a statement released by the palace, they said "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared their wish to repay Sovereign Grant expenditure for the refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage."

The money that was used for the renovations came from the Sovereign Grant, which is the public money given to the Queen for members of the royal family to do official duties.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Frogmore Cottage renovation caused controversy in 2019 since the refurbishment of their home was taken out of taxpayers' money.

Part of the renovations included heating, water, gas, and electric system upgrades, as well as infrastructure upgrades such as ceiling beams.

They moved into the Cottage about nine months ago, just before their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was born.

However, whenever they are in the United Kingdom, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will reside at Frogmore Cottage.

After making it clear they no longer want to rely on public funds, the main change that will happen in their property is that the couple will now be responsible for all costs associated with living in and maintaining the house.

While it is unclear what the costs of living at the Cottage will be, as non-working royals, they will also start paying rent.

The Times also reported that Princess Eugenie's rent at Kensington Palace is set with reference to commercial leases but adjusted to mirror the fact that the home is behind a security barrier and cannot be commercially occupied.

Additionally, the Prince of Wales will continue to offer them private financial support throught the income from his Duchy of Cornwall estate. However, it is unclear if the couple will have access to these funds.

According to People Magazine, the couple "attended to the outside of the property, redecorating the exterior doors, windows and walls are upgrading some of the outbuildings - while also re-landscaping the garden and adding some extra garden lighting too."

Queen Elizabeth II has also released a statement regarding the Sussexes' decision to step down, saying that they "have found a constructive and supportive way" for her grandson and family "following many months of conversations and more recent discussions."

The 93-year-old monarch continued, saying: "It is my whole family's hope that today's agreement allows them to start building a happy and peaceful new life."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will no longer represent the Queen, but they will continue to uphold her values while carrying out their own charitable work.

On the couple's Instagram page, they said that they plan to continue to honor their "duty to the Queen, the Commonwealth, and patronages."

