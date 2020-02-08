Royal Sacrifice: Prince Andrew Saves Queen Elizabeth II From Embarrassment With THIS!

​After getting bombarded with criticisms over the past months, Prince Andrew now knows what his priority is: do not bring further embarrassment to the Queen and the royal family.

Late last year, Prince Andrew announced his withdrawal from his royal duties following his ill-judged BBC interview that tackled his relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Despite that, however, Queen Elizabeth II still planned to give him a senior Navy role as a promotion.

Interestingly, the Duke of York chose to turn it down for the sake of the Queen.

The said senior Navy role was due to be presented to him before his 60th birthday on Feb. 19. Moreover, it would have come after his previous promotions, having become a Rear Admiral when he turned 50 and Vice Admiral when he turned 55.

Though the Duke of York retired from the Navy in 2001, it is still the monarchy's tradition to give the senior members of the royal family military promotions and let them continue doing their duties as they get older.

A spokesperson from the Buckingham Palace confirmed the refusal of Prince Andrew in a statement.

"Following the decision by His Royal Highness to step back from public duties for the foreseeable future, the Duke of York has asked the Ministry of Defence if this promotion might be deferred until such time that His Royal Highness returns to public duty," the statement said, affirming that Prince Andrew nhas denied the military promotion.

Though his move this time was made to avoid humiliating the Queen, the military position could still be given to him in the future if ever he clears his name from the Epstein scandal.

​Prince Andrew's Recent Humiliations

Prince Andrew is trying to protect the Queen, but he did fail recently when he was called out for not cooperating to authorties over the Epstein issue.

After the cancellation of a planned birthday celebration, the Duke of York also saw how frustrated the U.S. authorities got after he allegedly snubbed them when they tried to arrange an interview with him.

In addition, people criticised the royal family over their plan to fly Union Flags on government buildings and other halls in time for Prince Andrew's birthday. Critics called it "crass and offensive," especially with the Epstein scandal still not yet resolved.

"The Department of Culture, Media and Sport will be advising councils that there is no requirement to fly flags on Feb. 19 following the decision by the Duke of York to step back from public duties for the foreseeable future," the government spokesperson said.

Prince Andrew Trying Hard to Protect Everyone

Prince Andrew has been lying low from the public and has been declining engagements as well.

Aside from protecting Queen Elizabeth II, he also tried to safeguard his daughter, Princess Beatrice, by not attending her engagement party last December 2019. He reportedly felt that the attendees might face "abuse or embarrassment" if he appears.

The Duke of York's decision came after news about how his ties with Epstein has affected Princess Beatrice, with one report even poiting how wedding dress designers did not want to work with her.

Until the controversies surrounding him stop, Prince Andrew will stay that way -- avoiding everyone and everything. The only thing the royal family members can do for now is to understand that he is doing all those things for them.

