Prince Andrew's Fault? Princess Beatrice Wedding Celebrations Banned From Queen’s Palace

Princess Beatrice will marry her fiance Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on May 29, 2020 at the Chapel Royal in St. James Palace. All the details of their wedding have been finalized until last-minute changes had to be made because of the scandal that Beatrice's father, Prince Andrew had been involved in.

The couple announced their engagement in September of last year and has since been very busy preparing for their special day. Based on their initial plan, after the ceremony, their invited guests, loved ones and family would then proceed to Buckingham Palace to celebrate their union.

A Change of Venue

However, an announcement was made earlier this month stating that the wedding celebration of yet another royal union would no longer be held in Buckingham Palace. Instead, it will be celebrated in a special tent at the lavish gardens of the royalpalace.

In a report released by The Daily Mail, Princess Beatrice and Edo will no longer be allowed to celebrate inside the walls of Buckingham Palace. However, they have been offered to celebrate their nuptials in a tent that will be set up in the gardens.

The Sunday paper also revealed that all the guests of Beatrice and Edo will noy be allowed to enter the Palace at all. Sadly, the paper also claimed that the couple will not be able to take their official wedding photos within Buckingham Palace.

Buckingham Palace officials said that they would not comment on the details of the nuptials. They said that additional wedding information will be released soon.

A Different Kind of Wedding

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo's wedding may not be the typical royal wedding that people are used to seeing. Apart from the fact that the couple wanted it to be low-key, the scandal involving Prince Andrew has made the wedding preparations more challenging than it already was.

Princess Eugenie, who got married in October 2018 at St. George's Chapel in Windsor, held her wedding party at the Windsor Castle. On her wedding day, the royal family shared four royal pictures with the newlyweds. They were all taken in the White Drawing Room of the Queen's Castle.

Though the palace is yet to confirm the details of the wedding of Beatrice and Edo, royal experts believe that it will not be as lavish or as extravagant as that of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding.

A Cause For Celebration

Despite all the issues, those close to Princess Beatrice like her friends and family will make their wedding an extraordinary event. Their union will be celebrated by people who only wish the couple well.

Although the ceremony and the reception may not be as big as the other royal weddings people have witnesses previously, Princess Beatrice and Edo will get married and hopefully live happily ever after.

The union of these two people in love is always a cause for celebration. Amid all the things that have happened to the royal family, this small celebration of love will be a reminder that all's well that ends well.

