Royal Surprise: Losing Prince Harry Actually Helped Prince Charles, Prince William

While everyone else got their hearts broken after Prince Harry's departure from the royal family, the outcome is different for Prince Charles and Prince William because they benefited more when they lost the Duke of Sussex.

Early in January, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry dropped a bombshell announcement revealing their decision to step back as senior members of the royal family.

However, while the decision was a massive loss (and headache) for the family, a royal expert claimed that Prince Charles and Prince William gained something "good" from what people now dub as "Megxit."

What The Royal Expert Thought

Royal commentator Ingrid Seward appeared in an interview with OK! Magazine where she shared how the decision of the 35-year-old Harry created "more of a bond" between his father and eldest brother.

"They've had something in common to talk about," Seward said.

Although Prince William and Kate Middleton were given additional responsibilities after Meghan and Prince Harry stepped away, it also brought the Duke of Cambridge closer to his father.

According to Seward, she witnessed how the Prince of Wales became more supportive and helpful towards Prince William over the past few years. Aside from spending more time together, they also earned mutual respect, which has grown greater due to Prince Harry's absence.

Moreover, Prince Charles reportedly shifted his attention to his eldest son and his family, particularly his grandchildren: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Prince William, Prince Charles' Recent Interaction

It is worth noting that after nine long years, Prince Charles, Camilla, Prince William and Kate finally stepped out as a foursome for their first royal engagement together since 2011.

The four royals visited the Defence Medical Rehabilitation Centre last week, during which royal watchers heard and saw Prince Charles and Prince William tease each other.

"When there's four of us, it's a nightmare!" the Duke of Cambridge said before he got seconded by his father, who told him that they were "too many."

Seward recalled how the joking of the two looked like the moments Princes William and Harry shared together in the past before the royal rift started.

"Charles and William share a great sense of humor," the royal commentator uttered, referencing to the scene where Prince Charles helped Prince William try wheelchair basketball during their recent engagement.

Prince William Gained MORE!

Aside from getting more of his father's attention, Prince William's royal duties also blossomed wholly after the departure of his brother.

The Duke of Cambridge has reportedly started involving himself in a number of high-profile engagements. Moreover, the Queen also gave one of her long-serving charities to the Duke's wife, Kate Middleton.

In addition, the Queen appointed Prince William as Lord High Commissioner to the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland last January.

