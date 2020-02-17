Royal Heartbreak: Did Queen Elizabeth II FORCE Princess Diana to Divorce Prince Charles?

Was Queen Elizabeth II really the one who caused Princess Diana and Prince Charles to divorce instead of helping the two mend their relationship?

Princess Diana chose not to remain silent when she discovered that Prince Charles restarted his romantic entanglement with Camilla. She even confronted "the other woman" at her sister's birthday party just to protect her marriage with the Prince of Wales.

After all her efforts to save their then-dying relationship, Princess Diana abruptly stopped since she thought she was not in the position to do anything about it. In the end, it convinced the royal watchers that her decision to break off her ties with Prince Charles was her choice after all.

However, while everyone thought that it was solely Diana's decision to legally separate from the heir to the throne, it was only through her former butler from which people learned that the story was a myth.

Princess Diana Never Wanted a Divorce

Talking with The Sun, the former butler Paul Burrell revealed that Queen Elizabeth II wanted the marriage to end.

According to Burrell, the Queen sent a letter to Princess Diana a few weeks after her bombshell BBC Panorama interview with Martin Bashir in 1995. It was in the same interview where she assured herself that she could not do anything about his husband's affair anymore.

"But I wasn't in a position to do anything about it," Diana said before claiming that there were "three" people involved in the marriage, referring to Prince Charles infidelity with Camilla, now the Duchess of Cornwall.

When asked how she knew, Diana said, "Oh, a woman's instinct is a very good one."

Burrell added that Princess Diana wanting to have a divorce was a myth since she never wanted to do anything but a separation.

"Princess Diana showed me a letter one day which was sent by the Queen," Burrell divulged. "It was very obvious to make out that was from the Queen."

The former butler knew what the Queen's handwriting looks like, and the content shocked him even more.

The letter Princess Diana received said that Her Royal Highness had talks with the Archbishop of Canterbury Lord Carey, Prime Minister John Major, and Prince Charles. They all agreed that the best solution to stop all the fuss was to let the princess file for a divorce.

Burrell remembered how shocked the Princess of Wales was after seeing the letter. so much so that she exclaimed, "That's rich! They get to decide whether I divorce!"

Princess Diana Still Loved The Prince

The July 1981 "Wedding of the Century" came to an end in August 28, 1996 after Diana and Charles finalized their divorce papers.

The Palace provided her with £17million and £350,000 a year to maintain her private office even after losing her HRH title. Moreover, she also shared custody of their two sons: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex.

But despite all these riches she had, the 2013 documentary "Royalty Close Up: The Photography of Kent Gavin" which was aired on Amazon Prime revealed that she still loved Prince Charles despite their unhappy ending.

"She said to me after all the rumors of the marriage and everything, she said on a flight somewhere: 'Kent, you won't believe it, but I still love him," Gavin recalled.

Until she died due to a tragic car accident, it was clear that it was Princess Diana who loved more -- and lost the most.

