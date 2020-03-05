Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Facing MAJOR Problem Amid Coronavirus Spread!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are in their final rounds of royal engagement before they finally say goodbye to royal life on March 31, 2020.

The 38-year-old former actress is due to attend the Mountbatten Music Festival for Royal Marines and International Women's day celebration this weekend.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are also scheduled to attend the Commonwealth Service on March 9, but if the coronavirus infections continue to spread, there is a big possibility that the event may be cancelled.

As of writing, there are a total of 87 cases in the U.K., 36 of those are new, according to The Independent. There has also been one fatality.

If cases spike suddenly, their engagements will be moved and Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's last day at The Firm will be delayed.

The couple felt that it would be better to leave their son Archie Harrison in Canada because of concerns about the coronavirus. The spread of COVID-19 has caused the couple to fear about global travel.

In the U.K., Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Health Secretary Matt Hancock still has not cancelled mass gatherings to contain the coronavirus, but they have not ruled it out in the future.

While most of the cases in the U.K. are expected to be mild, Secretary Hancock warned that the disease could bring huge economic and social consequences if millions of workers have to stay home, schools are closed and big sporting events are cancelled.

Sad Queen

It is not known if Archie's grandma Queen Elizabeth II is aware of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's supposed coronavirus concerns, but she was reported to be "very sad" that she and the rest of the royal family will not see more of Archie.

According to the Sunday Times, the 93-year-old head of monarchy and her husband, Prince Philip, only met their eighth great-grandchild in May 2019 when he was two days old.

It was also believed that the baby Sussex had little contact with his cousins, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

On Tuesday, Queen Elizabeth was spotted wearing gloves to hand out honors at Buckingham Palace.

According to royal experts, the Queen's move was just a "sensible precaution" against the coronavirus.

CNN reported that it has been a decade since the Queen of England wore gloves at an investiture. The news portal added that the gloves she wore appeared much longer than the ones she has previously been photographed wearing at other engagements.

Because Queen Elizabeth II is a couple of weeks away from her 94th birthday, she is at an age when she is susceptible to such a virus.

Prince William's Not So Cool Joke

However, while the Queen and the U.K. is in a state of panic, Prince William does not seem to be so concerned about the coronavirus.

He and his wife, Kate Middleton, are currently in Ireland for an official tour.

The couple spoke with a National Ambulance Service paramedic and sipped one of their world-famous beers before making a joke about the coronavirus.

In a video obtained by The Telegraph, Prince William told first responders, "By the way, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are spreading coronavirus. Sorry!"

According to the couple, concerns about the deadly virus have been blown out of proportion, saying, "I bet everyone's like, 'I've got coronavirus. I'm dying,' and you're like, 'No, you've just got a cough.'"

Prince William also asked if the media's depiction of the fast-spreading infection had been dramatic, saying, "Does it seem quite dramatic about coronavirus at the moment? Is it being a little hyped up, do you think, by the media?"

