Queen Elizabeth NOT Taking Chances with Coronavirus, Takes Extra Measure

On Tuesday, Queen Elizabeth II wore long white gloves for an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace recognizing worthy British people such as actress Wendy Craig and D-Day vet Harry Billinge.

While the head of the monarchy does wear gloves for outings such as public events or garden parties, she usually does not normally wear them for investitures held at Buckingham Palace where she carries out the task of fastening the awards to a hook on the recipients' lapels.

During the ceremonies, a member of the royal family present medals to people who have been awarded honors, such as knighthoods, and is attended by more than 60 people in the palace ballroom.

Royals come into close contact with people during the ceremonies where they shake their hands and pin medals on their chests.

Queen Elizabeth wore gloves for an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, in what royal watchers are calling a sign of the times amid the threat of COVID-19.

The last time the Queen was seen wearing a pair of gloves was in 1954 when he was knighting Air Marshall Claude Pelly, Commander in Chief of the RAF Middle East Air Force.

But the use of her gloves on this specific occasion may have dictated more by a fashion choice than a real necessity.

Hours after Prime Minister Boris Johnson set out the country's action plans to keep away coronavirus outbreak, Queen Elizabeth II may have broken her habit to greet guests and collect honors with her bare hands because of the growing number of COVID-19 cases discovered in the UK.

According to ABC News Royal Contributor Robert Johnson, "This is the first time in my memory, and I've been covering the royal family for 30 years, that Her Majesty has worn gloves for an investiture."

He added that it's pretty clear that "She is acting on the advice and her doctors are taking no chances."

However, Buckingham Palace downplayed the decision, saying that it's not unusual for Queen Elizabeth II to wear gloves for public engagements.

In an investiture ceremony that took place two weeks ago, the Queen of England was pictured without wearing any gloves.

A palace insider dished out to The Mirror saying the Queen and palace staff are only following government advice.

According to the World Health Organization, older people are more vulnerable to the effects of the coronavirus, which originated in Mainland China and has since spread to 77 countries.

Royal expert Joe Little said, "The Queen doesn't wear gloves at investitures, but it's a sensible precaution. She's six or so weeks away from her 94th birthday and she's at an age when she's susceptible to such a virus."

Twelve new coronavirus cases in the UK was discovered just this week, with 51 patients now known to have caught the deadly infection in the UK.

But the Royals didn't want to cancel the investiture. Instead, the Queen is a "business-as-usual-monarch."

Meanwhile, Prince Charles, Prince William, and Kate Middleton went without gloves as they carried out royal engagements.

The 71-year-old heir to the throne even shook hands with those who are being recognized at the Royal College of Music's annual awards in London.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge appeared happy to shake hands with locals when they arrived in Ireland for a tour.

