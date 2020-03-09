Prince Andrew The Most Disgracious Royal; 'Stupid' Interview Will Haunt Him Forever, Expert Says

The British royal family may have been in chaos due to the controversial "Megxit," but that did not overshadow the foolish and ignorant move Prince Andrew made last year.

A royal expert claimed that Prince Andrew's decision in 2019 to expose his knowledge about the late convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein only showed "remarkable stupidity" that brought disgrace to the royal family.

According to royal author Ingrid Seward, the Duke of York only dug his own grave during the bombshell BBC Newsnight interview with Emily Maitlis.

In addition, Prince Andrew ultimately failed to give the answers the public wanted and just created more questions instead -- which are all still unanswered up until today.

"He has still not been convicted of any crime. We cannot say he is criminal," Seward said during the Channel 5 documentary "Royals: A Family in Crisis."

During the Saturday night show, the royal author also recalled how Prince Andrew awkwardly denied all the charges and allegations that were thrown at him. She also called him "crazy" for saying unbelievable things he did during what seemed to be a TV interrogation.

To recall, the Duke of York directly denied his reported meeting with his accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre at Tramp Nightclub in London in 2001, during which they allegedly had sex for the first time. He told the interviewer that the 2001 allegation did not happen since he took Princess Beatrice to Pizza Express that day -- although people did not buy his alibi.

In addition, he mindlessly claimed in front of the national TV that he never sweat: a claim that made the crowd laugh even more at him.

"This is ruining his life. This is clouding everything he does. So he decides, with remarkable stupidity, to give an interview to Newsnight and put his case forward," the royal author went on.

The bombshell interview caused him to lose everything he used to enjoy as a royal family member following the withdrawals of the companies connected to Pitch@Palace and his choice to lose his position by stepping down from his royal duties.

Case Not Yet Solved?

As Seward mentioned, it has been months since he shared his story in public, and yet no formal charges have been made since then.

The reason why the case remained unresolved was allegedly due to the "zero cooperation" Prince Andrew is showing to the FBI though the group wanted to see him for another interview about Epstein's crimes.

According to U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman, the FBI and prosecutors, with the help of the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York, tried to contact the Duke of York's lawyer numerous times but got no response in return.

The disappointment came after he promised in November that he was "willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations if required."

However, after Attorney Berman made the said claims, an "angry and bewildered" Prince Andrew fired back and claimed he has been waiting for the FBI to contact him.

"Nothing could be further from the truth," one source told The Telegraph. "The Duke is more than happy to talk to the FBI, but he hasn't been approached by them yet."

