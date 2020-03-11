REPORT: Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Actor Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson revealed that they were infected by the coronavirus while in Australia.

On his Twitter account, Hanks revealed and he and Wilson "felt a bit tired" while in the land down under, noting that they had colds, some body aches and slight fever. As a precutionary measure, they got tested for coronovirus and was found to be positive.

"Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive," Hanks wrote.

"Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks' will be tested observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?

We'll keep the world posted and updated."

According to Variety, the married couple is in Australia for the production of Baz Luhrmann's untitled Elvis Presley film. Hanks is playing Presley's iconic manager Colonel Tom Parker.

Coronavirus in Australia

According to the latest data as of time of writing, there are over 125,000 cases of coronavirus around the world. There has been over 4,000 deaths due to the pandemic, but it is worth noting that over 67,000 have recovered.

In Australia, there are 128 cases of coronavirus listed. There has been three total deaths, while 21 infected people has recovered.

Miley Cancels Tour

As coronavirus continues to spread, the entertainment industry has largely been affected. In fact, Miley cyrus recently backed out of a planned gig in Australia due to the virus spread.

The supposed concert was for the Australian Bushfire relief, but the growing concerns about the virus has pushed several artists not to push through.

Even Russell Brand recently loses it in an airplane and made a commotion due to the virus. He eventually canceled his scheduled performance in Australia.

