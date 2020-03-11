Miley Cyrus Disappoints Fans Big Time After Doing THIS!

Miley Cyrus deeply upset her fans after she gave them false hopes and made them wait.

In February 2020, Rollingstone reported that Cyrus would be the headliner for the World Tour Bushfire Relief.

The event was a concert made to aid the Australian bushfire relief, scheduled on March 13 at Lakeside Stadium in Melbourne. The "Hannah Montana" star was scheduled to perform alongside other artists in the entertainment industry, including Lil Nas X, the Veronicas, and DJ Seb Fontaine.

However, a few days before the relief concert, the co-producer of the show TEG Dainty confirmed the cancelation of the concert through their Twitter account.

According to the entertainment company, the 27-year-old "Don't Call Me Angel" singer will not make it to Australia due to the coronavirus outbreak. Thus, leaving them no choice but not to push through with the event anymore.

Miley Apologizes

The World Tour Bushfire Relief concert was built in partnership between Apollo World Touring, TEG Dainty, Westbrook Inc., and World Tour global sponsor, AgBioEn.

They set it up to collect and raise funds to help the communities affected by the Australian wildfire, restore their area, and help the wildlife habitats. In addition, the event also aimed to "transform the way people manage the forests."

After it got canceled, Miley posted a somewhat lengthy message on Twitter to apologize to her fans.

"I am so disappointed to not be there, but I have to do what is right to protect the health and safety of my band and crew," Miley wrote. "I will still be making a donation to help the victims of the Australian bush fire. I'm sorry to miss everyone in Australia, but I will be back soon."

According to "The Last Song" star, the recommendations from the Center for Disease Control and various government authorities made her withdraw from the lineup.

Currently, over a hundred Australians are infected with the COVID-19 as reported and confirmed by the Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt. So far, there are three deaths recorded in the country.

Fans Still Disappointed!

Because of Miley's sudden decision, her fans vented out their anger and dissatisfaction by replying to the singer's tweet.

One fan said, "POV: Katy Perry, a woman whose pregnant as of 6 months just travelled to Australia with her whole crew to bring a show to a ton of people who deserved to see her. She's only ever cancelled 3 shows her entire career. Get on her level."

"Yet our men and women of the #RFS put their lives at risk for days weeks and months. Poor excuse," another one wrote.

Though most of her fans still applauded her for the decision, some netizens still claimed that the cancelation was not really because of the coronavirus but because of "low ticket sales."

Whatever the real reason behind the postponement is, other fans asked her to do backyard sessions again instead.

To recall, Miley held her first Backyard Sessions in 2012, covering three songs she released over a few months. In 2015, the session happened again when they celebrated the launch of her philanthropic organization, The Happy Hippie Foundation.

