Greta Thunberg Wants to Marry Prince George Someday? The Truth

Prince Harry is once again in hot water and facing public and media scrutiny. However, it is not because of the royal rift but because of a controversial phone call.

In the said conversation, a lot about the prince's sentiments regarding prominent personalities and his family have been revealed. This was after the Duke of Sussex became a target of two Russian pranksters who pretended to be climate change activist Greta Thunberg and his dad Svante.

Fake Greta Wants to Marry Prince George

During their chat, the notorious pranksters who acted as fake Greta told the 35-year-old Duke how the young activist is a distant member of Swedish royalty.

Prince Harry laughed and answered: "Oh wow, so we are related?"

The conversation continued and got really bizarre when the pranksters directed the conversation to "dynastic marriage."

"Yeah it's true, and if it will help me in fighting for climate change, should I arrange a dynastic marriage, do you think? I think it'll help," the fake Greta said.

"I am certain it'll help," Prince Harry responded

The fake Greta replied as she named her possible suitors.

"I found some candidates that suits me - James Windsor and Prince George. Their ages I think are very suitable for my marriage. It will help," the pranksters continued.

The Duke of Sussex laughed as he politely answered: "I am sure I can help."

The Russian prankster was referring to Prince William's eldest son, Prince George who is six-year-old. Meanwhile, James Windsor is 12-years-old and the only son of Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, and Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

Prince George is third in line of succession to the British throne, while James Windsor is on the 12th spot.

The destructive phone call was believed to have been made by comedians Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexey Stolyarov who were also known as Vovan and Lexus.

It was reported that the Russian duo made two separate phone calls. First on New Year's Eve and the second on January 22 through landline at the Sussexes' luxury pad on Vancouver Island Canada.

Prince Harry Opens Up About "Megxit"

Aside from this, the Russian hoaxers have managed to dig in with the issue about "Megxit" and their new life in Canada.

The fake Greta asked Prince Harry about the couple's decision to step down from the royal family.

"You can call me whatever you want - Harry is fine," Prince Harry told the duo as he opened up about the topic. "Um, it's, that's probably a conversation for another time, there's lots of layers to it and lots of pieces to the puzzle."

The 35-year-old duke continued: "But sometimes the right decision isn't always the easy one.

Prince Harry shared that he was certain about his decision, noting that he made it to "protect his son." He also added that stepping down from their position as senior royals "wasn't the easy one" but he needs to put his family first.

As their royal life officially ends on March 31, Prince Harry is ready to start a new life with Meghan and 10-month-old son, Archie Harrison.

