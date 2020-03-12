Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s Ex-GF Josie Harris Found Dead in Her Car: report

The ex-girlfriend and baby mama of Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s children, Josie Harris, was found unresponsive in her vehicle on Tuesday night at around 9:30 p.m. in Valencia, California.

TMZ reported that Harris was pronounced dead at the scene, and it is believed there was no foul play involved in the 40-year-old's death. It is worth noting, however, that investigations are at a very early stage.

No cause of head has been released.

Mayweather has not spoken publicly about the incident. Based on his recent social media posts though, the boxer is currently in Amsterdam.

Tumultous History

Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Josie Harris had a tumultuous relationship when they dated between 1995 and 2010. They have three young children named Koraun, Zion Shamaree and Jirah.

In 2011, the boxer served two months in jail as he admitted to battery and harassment charges after police said he punched Harris in the Las Vegas home in September 2010.

Harris claimed he entered her Las Vegas home while she was sleeping, dragged her by her hair and beat her in front of their kids.

In 2015, the "Money" star denied the account. He told TMZ that he only restrained Josie Harris because she was reportedly on drugs.

"Did I restrain a woman that was on drugs? Yes, I did. If they say that's domestic violence, then you know what? I'm guilty of restraining someone," Mayweather said,.

According to Mayweather, the only reason he was convicted of misdemeanor battery was because of his race and the money and his bank account.

However, one of their children, Koraun, witnessed the assault. He even called his dad a "coward" in a previous interview.

Recalling the incident, Koraun said he was asked to lock the door and stay in his room, but then he ran back out of the bathroom then hopped over the gate to go to the main entrance gate.

"I told the guard that my mom was getting hurt and to call the ambulance and the police," Koraun said.

Following his jail time, Mayweather rarely saw his ex-girlfriend other than when he collected the children in person.

Thankful Mom

Josie Harris said in a 2017 interview that she was thankful for her son Koraun because if he "wouldn't have gone to get the help" that she needed, she may not be alive at that time.

However, she also admitted that she felt embarrassed saying she was a "battered woman."

"I felt shame. I felt like it was my fault. What did I do? I didn't understand what a battered woman was at that time."

After a while, Harris realized that she was indeed a victim of domestic violence because she was in "a very dysfunctional, hostile relationship."

At the time of her death, Harris' $20 million defamation lawsuit against the champion boxer remained unresolved because it was related to Floyd's claims that Harris was high on drugs during the 2010 incident.

