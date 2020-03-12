Prince Harry Missing Cambridges, But Meghan Markle NOT Bothered by Royal Rift!

As the Sussexes bow down from their royal status, ending their last engagement as senior royals in the annual Commonwealth Service last March 9, the next question is was there a closure between the "Fab Four?

Meghan and Prince Harry's farewell was described as "bittersweet" and emotional.

The couple, especially Meghan tear up as they bid goodbye to their loyal London-based staff as they prepare to close down their office at Buckingham Palace and relocate to Vancouver, Canada.

Per Bazaar.com's royal editor at large, Omid Scobie, he revealed that the Sussexes resignation from the royal family was "unnecessarily cruel."

"Things might have been different if a family member or two had stood up for them during the darkest times," the expert added.

A source also told People Magazine: "It's been really sad for them because they tried."

Although the final round of official engagements has already ended, the couple will officially transition as non-royals effective March 31.

Meghan and Harry, Not in a Rush to Fix their Relationship with William and Kate

The Sussexes and Cambridges had an awkward reunion during the Commonwealth Service in Westminster Abbey.

This was their first reunion since the bombshell news broke out.

Speculations about the royal rift intensified as the tension between them was super visible. There were a little to no interactions between the couples.

The royals remained cordial to each other; however, the public should not expect that Harry, Meghan, William, and Kate will be on great terms anytime soon.

According to Us Weekly, the Sussexes are in no rush to fix their wrecked relationship with the Cambridges.

"Harry misses his brother and Kate, but there's too much mud under the bridge at this point for any meaningful communication," the source added, "They're cordial, but that's about as far as it goes."

Although Harry was emotional with his reunion with his brother William, the Duchess of Sussex seems to be unfazed since she has been estranged from the royal family even before.

The Duchess of Sussex, Excited to See Baby Archie in Canada

Now that they are transitioning their life as a non-royal, their main focus is their 10-month-old son, Archie Harrison who was left in Canada with Sussex nanny and Meghan's best friend, Jessica Mulroney.

"These early days with Archie are so precious. They're really happy to be raising him outside of the public eye, for now at least," the insider told the news outlet.

The former "Suits" star has already left the soils of the UK to be with Archie in North America.

Royal expert Scobie mentioned in a separate report: "She's flying back to Canada on the last commercial flight of the day, eager to be back in Vancouver Island by the morning before Archie wakes up."

Prince Harry is still in London after he pledged his commitment to his military duties.

The Duke of Sussex was seen at Buckingham Palace to attend meetings for his work in the UK.

READ MORE: Meghan Markle Bothered By Kate Middleton on the Last Farewell, Happy To Never See Her Again

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles