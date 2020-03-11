Meghan Markle Bothered By Kate Middleton on the Last Farewell, Happy To Never See Her Again

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are now about to take on another journey together. This time, they are off to start a new life away from the limelight and pressure that came with being members of the royal family.

Interestingly though, the Duchess of Sussex admitted to her inner circle of friends that their last royal engagement was bittersweet.

The Right Choice

Meghan Markle reportedly told her closest friends that their last trip to the U.K. for the final round of royal engagements was the confirmation they needed. Like everyone, the couple was also wondering if they made the right choice to turn their backs on being royals.

According to the Daily Mail, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex knew they did the right thing.

Meghan described their trip as "bittersweet," but she was too excited to be with Prince Archie to even worry.

As their "Megxit" plans near its start on March 31, both Harry and Meghan could not help but feel excited about their new life ahead. Everyone has their opinion on their decision, but the couple could not care less. In fact, critics say that the two will regret their decision, more so for Prince Harry.

However, their recent trip and the tension surrounding it were what gave it away. Meghan and Harry knew that leaving was for the best. And they are just too excited to be starting a life minus all the pressure from the Royal Family.

Uptight or Traditional?

"There was no warmth between the members and she wants to raise Archie in a household filled with joy, laughter, and a lot of hugs," a close friend of Meghan revealed to the Daily Mail.

The source added that Meghan still finds it weird that no one in the family hugs. Everyone is uptight, especially Kate Middleton. The Duchess of Sussex also told her friends that she and Prince Harry are aware that Prince William and Kate do not approve of the choices they made.

Everyone around felt the tension between the couples that a knife could be used to cut it.

"Kate barely looked at her and made sure that their interaction was kept to a minimum," the source furthered.

The couples were visibly awkward towards each other during the Commonwealth Service on Monday at Westminster Abbey. It was the first time the brothers and their wives were seen together in public after the Sussexes' bombshell announcement two months ago.

Prince Harry and Meghan walked ahead of Prince William and Kate. They greeted each other with an awkward "hello." Kate gave them a blank look while the brothers exchanged hellos. Harry gave William a smile, but they had very little interaction.

Meghan also admitted that her fear of the coronavirus spreading was the reason why she did not bring Prince Archie along. "It was not as if she was intentionally keeping Archie, but it made no sense putting him in harm's way," the source added.

Meghan has already returned to Canada to be with Prince Archie while Prince Harry stayed in the U.K. for several personal meetings. The split was not easy, as reports said Meghan shed a tear as she emotionally bid farewell to the staff.

Though sad, Harry and Meghan are looking forward to a bright and lucrative future ahead.

