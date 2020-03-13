My Chemical Romance Postpones Australia and NewZealand Tours Due To COVID-19

Just after the iconic emo rock band announced their cancellation of tours in Japan, they have now officially pulled the plug on their tour dates for Australia and New Zealand as well due to the pandemic COVID-19.

When My Chemical Romance announced on their Facebook page that they will be postponing their Japan shows due to the novel cornavirus until further notice, fans all over the world doubted whether their other planned tour would even push through.

And in just a few hour post announcement of their postponed Japan tour, the band posted on their Facebook page again that their planned tours for Australia and New Zealand is no longer happening.

In the post they said, "It is with heavy hearts that we have decided to postpone our performances in Australia and New Zealand. We felt this was the right decision for our fans, our band, our crew, and our families given the current global situation."

The band also apologized to their fans and let them know that the decision to do so was not done lightly and that they look forward to be with their fans as soon as they can.

The post was soon followed by a statement from Download Australia regarding the matter. Organizers said that given that the event is about to happen 8 days from now, they will not be abale to secure an alternative headliner due to insufficient time to process the required papers and logistics for the festival.

They also added, "as we are unable to deliver a complete line-up to meet the standard that Download fans both expect and deserve, we have very reluctantly made the decision to cancel Download Australia 2020.

"The Download team has been working around the clock to create an unforgettable experience for heavy music fans and we are devastated not be able to deliver this show to Australian Downloaders as planned.

"We are currently working with both My Chemical Romance and Deftones to schedule separate headline shows in Australia in 2020 and will update you all as soon as we have these.

"We are also working with a number of artists who have official Download side shows scheduled, to add headline shows in Sydney and Melbourne next week, stay tuned for these dates.

The organizers also assured the fans that all ticket purchasers of the Download Melbourne and Sydney 2020 events will receive a full refund including booking and payment processing fees.

