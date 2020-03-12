Famous Emo Rock Band My Chemical Romance Announces Postponement of their Japan Tour

Due to the alarming concerns of the novel coronavirus pandemic, My Chemical Romance has postponed their upcoming Japan tour.

The much-awaited Download Festival and My Chemical Romance set on Osaka this March is officially no longer a go. In a circulating tweet My Chemical Romance's promoter in Japan said, "Currently, we are working on rescheduling the dates for each event. Purchased tickets for the original dates will be valid for the rescheduled dates."

They also added that the will soon announce the details of the refund process "for those customers who wish to receive a refund, we will announce details of the refund process once we announce the rescheduled dates."

Among the postoned shows include:

My Chemical Romance at I ntex, Osaka on March 28

Download Japan 2020 at Makahuri, Japan, on Sunday March 29

Dirty Honey at Space Odd on March 31

In their official Twitter account, they explained that "the promoter of their Japan shows suggested they postpone their shows for they safety of the public." They also added that "they had hoped of having alternate dates prior to announcing the postponment of tours to make sure that their fans know that they have every intention of coming back."

In the same tweet, they assured their fans that they are doing their best to reschedule the tours.

The famous emo rock band just recently ended their six-year hiatus and updates regarding their other tours are yet to be announced.

