Kourtney Kardashian Believes Evil People Repenting is the Answer to Coronavirus

Kourtney Kardashian just made an ill-timed suggestion that irked many. According to her, the coronavirus must be the works of God.

While people will no doubt support that claim, she also implied that it is God's way of punishing people for their evil behavior -- a big no-no when so many people are suffering and dying.

The eldest Kardashian took a liking to a Bible passage that was first introduced by Young Thug. The message sent out by the passage is a warning of an epidemic as well as locusts resulting from God's wrath.

On March 18, while so many of her followers are in a lockdown and anxious about all the reports about infection and death, she posted this Bible passage on her Instagram Story.

The paragraph from her Bible was highlighted in yellow and circled in red.

It read, "Whenever I hold back the rain or send locusts to eat up the crops or send an epidemic on my people, if they pray to me and repent and turn away from the evil they have been doing, then I will hear them in heaven, forgive their sins, and make their land prosperous again."

Sharing this would have been fine, but the post also has a written statement, "PAY ATTENTION CHILDREN." This was made by the original poster but it still means she wants to send out this message to her followers.

Notably, some will not find the message insulting, especially if they agree or are faithful, but some would have thought it was so unnecessary and insensitive as well. Not to mention, apart from the COVID-19 pandemic, the world is also dealing with crop-destroying insects. The mention of locusts must feel like a personal attack on them.

"Hundreds of billions of locusts are swarming through parts of East Africa and South Asia in the worst infestation for a quarter of a century, threatening crops and livelihoods," BBC has reported over a week ago, on March 10.

Still, for all their ways and antics, the Kardashians are known for being religious. So this is not that surprising. To find offense is also futile, as this is their belief. On her part, it could just mean she thinks that the pandemic will end just as long as people pray and repent enough.

This is hardly the only thing she shared a theory with regard to the virus. She also shared a passage from a 2008 book entitled "End of Day,"where the author predicted a rise of global pandemic. This one got shared around a lot more because of the weird accuracy, with actual dates and description of the illness.

"In around 2020 a severe pneumonia-like illness will spread throughout the globe, attacking the lungs and the bronchial tubes and resisting known treatments." it read. "Almost more baffling than the illness itself will be the fact that it will suddenly vanish as quickly as it arrived, attack again ten years later, and then disappear completely."

The mom-of-three is also taking social distancing -- the main method to keep the disease at bay -- very seriously. Unlike others who treat it like a joke and a challenge to show that they are unafraid, she shared posts like what to do when social distancing and how to make the nervous system calm on her website, Poosh. It is timely given the possibility of a complete U.S. shutdown soon.

