Wendy Williams Will Risk Coronavirus For Work, But NOT For Sexy Time With Boyfriend

Just a little beyond a week after it was announced that "The Wendy Williams Show" will be put on a hiatus, alongside majority of the shows today, Williams is already feeling quite a bit angsty. According to the host, she's ready to face the virus if it means she can go back to work.

Williams understand why the hiatus is called for and why her show cannot continue for a while. Still, this understanding does not stop her yearning to be back to the normal. She wishes for it to come back way sooner than it is now being discussed.

During a recent trip to "Dr. Oz," which remains to be in production, along with very few other shows, Williams revealed that she was shocked to learn about the shutting down, because it was abruptly done just over the phone.

"I got a telephone call, honestly, and the phone call was, 'Wendy?' I was like, 'What? What am I doing wrong now?' I always think I'm in trouble. They said, 'We're all shutting down everything, all the networks. Nobody is going to be doing new shows. We want all the hosts to be well," she recounted.

According to her, she did not go down without a fight. She insisted and suggested an idea wherein she would host the show without an actual studio audience to prevent the spread of coronavirus. She added that she was able to do that on March 12 and see no reason why she cannot do it again.

"I said, 'But I can do it even with no audience. I don't even have to have the staffers there because I did that for two days," she shared. However, she faced with some very determined executives who said no to her proposal.

Up to when will the show be on hold? According to the executives - indefinitely. Truly sad for her loyal fans, who have taken to a liking to her unique brand of hosting and commenting. But no one's sadder than Williams herself, who claimed she's at the point of wanting "risk" coronavirus.

According to Williams, she's truly ready to risk getting the coronavirus as long as she can go back to work next week. "I'm willing to risk it with one camera and a flashlight. I'm ready to go back to work next week. I'm ready to go back to work when we're like - come on, let's go!" she said.

Work she's willing to do, sleepovers and sexy time with her partner though? Nope. Still talking with Dr. Oz, she said that she's dismissing any sexual relations amidst the present coronavirus pandemic. She said she'd rather be the only human being in her house.

She said though that after all of this is over, she'll be back to seeing to seeing her boyfriend. At present, she cannot fathom nor trust swapping bodily fluids with anyone.

Both "The Wendy Williams Show" and "Dr. Oz" have postponed production because of the deadly crisis. Dr. Oz however reportedly have the option to still air daily, with him shooting the show at home.

