[UPDATE] Queen Elizabeth II In 'Good Health' After Coronavirus Scare

Not long after the news broke that a Buckingham Palace employee tested positive from novel coronavirus, the palace confirmed that Queen Elizabeth II is in good health, good shape, and very much safe and sound.

Together with Prince Philip, the 93-year-old monarch is currently in Windsor Castle to practice self-isolation amid the ongoing global health crisis brought by COVID-19.

A Threat To The Queen's Health

Earlier this week, a palace spokesperson told Mirror that one of Queen Elizabeth's employees working directly at Her Majesty's London home tested positive for coronavirus.

It turns out that the Royal Household staff showed early symptoms last week while the Queen is still staying in the palace. The spokesperson also said that the royal aide also tested positive from coronavirus even before the monarch left and moved to Windsor Castle.

"The worker tested positive before the Queen left for Windsor. But the Palace has 500 members of staff so, like any workplace, it's not inconceivable it would be affected in some stage," the spokesman said.

"We wouldn't comment on individual members of staff," the spokesman added.

The employee who tested positive from COVID-19 was immediately ordered to practice self-isolation, while the palace implemented necessary precautions for the rest of the staff.

"In line with the appropriate guidance and our own processes, we have taken the necessary actions to protect all employees and people involved," the spokesman explained.

All individuals who came in contact with the coronavirus-positive employee has also been places in self-isolation to prevent the virus from spreading among members of the royal household.

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that the employee in question is already in recovery period.

Keeping In Touch

Due to the recent threat to Queen Elizabeth's life, the head of the royal family is reportedly keeping in touch with her family back in London through video calls.

According to reports, Her Majesty is utilizing applications like FaceTime and Skype to stay connected with the rest of the family back home.

Nation's Address

Meanwhile, the Queen is also set to deliver a televised "morale-boosting" address to

the nation due to the ongoing coronavirus scare all over the world.

The palace believes that Her Majesty's speech would play a huge role in easing the anxiety of the people panicking over coronavirus. The Queen's nation address also aims to strengthen the public's will during though times like this.

"The voice of Her Majesty will provide calm reassurance that, ultimately, we will get through this," a source said.

It will be the fourth time that Queen Elizabeth II will deliver a recorded-type of a message in her 68-years reign in the British Royal Family.

"The value of an address by the Queen is that it is so rare - it's a case of when is the optimum time to do it. The Queen wants to get it right," a source told Sunday Times.

It could be recalled that it was in the year 2002 when Queen Elizabeth last gave a public address, it was after the Queen's mother passed away.

