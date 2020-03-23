Royal Fury: Prince Harry 'Snapped' Before 'Megxit' Announcement

Prince Harry may look all charming, playful, and approachable, but he is also a human being who has his own limit, especially when dealing with the negativities towards his beloved wife Meghan Markle.

It has been three months since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced that they would be stepping down as senior members of the royal family. While the couple made it clear that they want to lead a financially independent life and spend their time between the United Kingdom and North America, rumor has it that the royal family's treatment towards Meghan led Prince Harry to such complicated decision.

Some suggested that it all started in November 2018 when the 35-year-old Duke confronted his older brother William about not exerting effort to welcome the former "Suits" actress to the royal family.

A source said that Harry felt that the 37-year-old Duke of Cambridge is not "rolling out the red carpet" for Meghan. Their father, Prince Charles, tried to step in the feud and instructed William to make an effort, leading the Cambridges to invite the Sussexes to spend Christmas with them.

However, Diana's sons debunked the bullying rumors and released a joint statement saying that the hearsays about William bullying Meghan are nothing but fake news.

Prince Harry's Final Straw

Now that Meghan and Harry are only a few days before officially stepping down as senior royals, a source revealed that the Duke of Sussex reached his patience's limit. It made him decide to pursue their plans to quit their royal duties and move to Canada.

"When it became clear Meghan was never going to get a fair shake, Harry snapped," a source told Us Weekly.

"He's adamant that it was his call to move to Canada," the source added.

Prince Harry is not only looking after the welfare of his 38-year-old wife but also their ten-month-old son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

It turns out that Harry pursued "Megxit" to be able to protect his son from the public and media scrutiny.

"[Harry] wants to shield his son from the negativity and tension he would've been exposed to back in England," another royal insider said.

"He knows what it's like to grow up in the spotlight, and he wants to give Archie the most normal upbringing possible," the insider added.

Sussexes in Canada

As soon as Meghan and Harry dropped their bombshell announcement last January, Meghan immediately flew back to Canada, where they are renting a mansion in Vancouver Island.

Last week, Meghan joined Harry in the United Kingdom to wrap up a few final royal engagements. This includes attending the annual Endeavor Fund Awards, privately visiting the Immersive Storytelling Studio at the National Theater, gracing the Mountbatten Festival of Music, and joining the rest of the royal family during the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey.

Right now, the Sussexes are back in Canada, where they are practicing strict home quarantine protocols to avoid catching the deadly coronavirus.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles