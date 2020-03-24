Tom Cruise, Meghan Markle In A Movie? Sort 'Mission:Impossible' First, Source Says

Is Meghan Markle officially returning to Hollywood? Is her first post-Megxit project a movie with Tom Cruise? Some rumors have circulated about this.

According to the latest issue of "Life & Style," Meghan Markle and Hollywood mainstay Tom Cruise are becoming quite close. The magazine even claimed that this closeness could lead to the two of them working on a movie together!

But this could not be true. Without even anyone from both camps denying the rumors, it seems impossible that Meghan Markle will already be launched back into her acting career just a few weeks after Megxit. It also seems impossible that Cruise will already work on a new project.

His forthcoming "Mission: Impossible" movie is currently placed on hold because of the coronavirus. Until that hold is lifted and the movie is shown, the actor is not going to be keen with a new movie project immediately.

A source close to the actor claimed that he never approached Meghan Markle about a film. The actor just wants "Mission: Impossible" to be shown already and could not yet think of what to do next, let alone another movie.

Conversely, Meghan Markle allegedly returning to Hollywood is not a new gossip though. Ever since the announcement of Megxit, there were outlets reporting her ambition to get back to where she is most comfortable with -- acting. Even before the announcement, there were those firing attacks at her for not shedding her actress persona.

Her own half-brother has fueled all the gossips and subsequent attacks, too. According to Thomas Markle Jr., Meghan is keen to go back to Hollywood and the decision to step back as a senior royal, and dragging Prince Harry into it, is mainly for her to do so.

He said it is the most logical explanation to "Megxit." He also explained that Meghan has a penchant to associating with A-listers and Hollywood who's who.

He said, "I see her back in Hollywood one way or the other. I think anything that has to do with Hollywood especially George Clooney and big A-list people in Hollywood is attractive to her." Asked if he believes Meghan would be able to return, he said that more opportunities are likely to open, given "who she was."

Truly though, if and if Meghan Markle returns to acting, it should not be a problem. She has to prepare though, because it seems that many people are associating that dream to the idea that she only played Prince Harry and the royalty for popularity, her own family even.

With coronavirus infection raging though and taking a toll on different industries, the movie and entertainment industry included, dreams would have to be put on hold. Artists are now all staying at home because of the mass quarantine policies being involved and some have gotten quite angsty about doing so. Celebrities are now all over their social media trying to stay sane in this sudden break on their busy, always-in-the-limelight lives.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles