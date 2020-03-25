Prince Charles Coronavirus Positive, Can Queen Elizabeth Be Too?

Prince Charles has tested positive for the dreaded virus, coronavirus. At 71, he is now considered very high-risk. It remains to be seen what measures the Palace would take with this sad news.

The heir to the throne is reportedly experiencing some mild symptoms but on the larger scheme of things, remains in good health at the moment. The Prince is said to be self-isolating in Scotland with the Duchess of Cornwall, who already tested negative for the virus.

The full, official statement reads, "The Prince of Wales has tested positive for coronavirus. He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual."

Moreover, ""The Duchess of Cornwall has also been tested but does not have the virus. In accordance with government and medical advice, the Prince and the Duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland."

The two were tested by the NHS in Aberdeenshire, where they have satisfied the criteria to be tested.

As of the moment, it is unclear where he could have contracted the virus, given the many engagements he carried out for the past weeks.

This however means that he had interacted with so many people on these recent weeks, and many could now be at risk of the dreaded virus as well.

Could Queen Elizabeth be one of those he had engagements with?

Hopefully not.

It can be remembered that just a few days the Queen Elizabeth set out of London for Windsor because of the coronavirus panic, Prince Charles and Camilla also left and went to Balmoral.

Prince Charles and Camilla also had postponed their upcoming tour in different countries. Same goes for the Queen. The Queen also re-scheduled most of her engagements in the coming months.

The Queen is yet to comment on this sad and alarming news.

