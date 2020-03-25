BREAKING: Prince Charles Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Prince Charles has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to Clarence House.

According the Clarence House statement, per Sky News,the Prince of Wales displayed "mild symptoms." However, they assured that the heir to the throne "remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual."

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, has also been tested. Fortunately, the results were negative. The couple are now self-isolating in Scotland.

"The Duchess of Cornwall has also been tested but does not have the virus. In accordance with government and medical advice, the Prince and the Duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland.

"The tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire where they met the criteria required for testing.

"It is not possible to ascertain from whom the Prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks."

