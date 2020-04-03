REPORT: Amber Heard Hired Investigator To Find Dirt On Johnny Depp, Failed BIG TIME!

Amber Heard is already losing against Johnny Depp, so much so that she recently hired a prominent private investigator to help her out. However, her move backfired to her!

Heard's investigator recently came to Daily Mailfor an exclusive report and revealed that the actress asked him to look for dirt on Depp to help her in their ongoing ugly legal battle.

According to Paul Barresi, a former porn star turned Hollywood "fixer," the "Aquaman" actress' legal team reached out to him and demanded to find people who had been possibly abused by the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star in the past.

If he could find one, the investigator needed to convince them to be star witnesses in the upcoming defamation case hearing between Depp and Heard.

"Amber's lawyers contacted me and said you're the right man for this job, that's how they brought me in. She was emotionally spent and battered and tormented - it was a volatile relationship," Barresi revealed.

He went on and disclosed that he traveled to every country where Depp roamed before, including France, Italy, and the U.S. However, he failed to find one and ended up calling the actor an angel for not hearing a single deprecating thing about him.

Instead of getting dirt, the investigator only heard how generous Depp is as a person.

Barresi proved his statements in an e-mail where he attached the names of the people whom he talked to.

The list includes the name of Jane Galli (head of "City of Lies" Make-Up Department), Brad Furman ("City of Lies" director), and Paul Silver, to name a few.

However, a spokesperson for Heard told Daily Maisaid, "Mr. Barresi hasn't been involved with Ms. Heard's team since he was let go last year, and his account is entirely inconsistent with the testimony of multiple witnesses."

Barresi also used to work for A-list artists like Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Eddie Murphy.

Depp's Friend Can Load The Gun For Heard?

The private investigator also got the chance to talk to Depp's close friend of 30 years, who told him that he could help the actress put bullets on her gun.

"The only thing I would be willing to help that gold-digging w***e do is help load the gun she wanted to use to blow her f**king brains out," the 66-year-old celebrity tattooist, Jonathan Shaw, said.

Even during Heard and Depp's split in 2016, Shaw already showed his support to the actor by writing how, in his eyes, Depp has been the kindest and gentlest human being he ever met.

"Everything I know about Amber Heard, however (and it's a lot), seems to support the many claims that she is a lying, two-faced, bottom-feeding fame harpy, who lives by the old Hollywood code of ''hurray for me and f**k you!'' the tattooist went on that time.

He continued to throw unkind words to the 33-year-old actress by saying that she is just "a pathetic human who always attempts to get some of Depp's riches."

