RUMOR: Amber Heard To Be Punished By Warner Bros. Amid Johnny Depp Controversy

Amber Heard may still be able to retain her character in "Aquaman 2," but Warner Bros. is about to punish her.

Ever since the case between Johnny Depp and Heard reappeared, the actor's fans started to flock online. They launched a petition on change.org in pursuit of removing Amber from the upcoming sequel of the superhero movie "Aquaman."

Since its launching last month, over 398,000 "Aquaman" and Johnny Depp's fans already signed up on the peitition, putting them just roughly 102,000 signatures away from their half a million goal.

Jeanne Larson, a change.org user, started the movement "Remove Amber Heard From Aquaman 2" and addressed it to the Senior Vice President of Publicity and Communications of DC Warner Bros., Courtney Simmons, and DC Entertainment.

It seems like it already reached the entertainment giant since Warner Bros. has reportedly already ironed out their plans for Heard's character.

What Warner Bros. Plan To Do?

According to a report posted by We Got This Covered, the motion pictures company is currently exploring the possible options they can do with Heard -- and that includes completely removing her or reducing her screen time.

Per the website's latest intel, WB is thinking of a move that can place Heard's character in a smaller capacity. They allegedly compared the actress' situation to Evangeline Lilly's fate after she let out sensitive coronavirus comments which could massively affect her role in "Ant-Man 3."

To put the words as simple as possible, the entertainment conglomerate might shift Mera from being a co-lead to a supporting character now.

There is also a petition called "Emilia Clarke to replace Amber Heard as Mera on Aquaman 2" circulating online.

The said fans who signed up wished to see the "Game of Thrones" actress replace Heard.

"She's amazing warm and caring the kind of person kids can look up to, I don't think Emilia will just take this as another movie role, I feel like she will take this more seriously than Amber," another change.org post reads, referring to Clarke.

Fans Disapproved

Though the idea of reducing Heard's screentime sounds better than seeing her more in the film again, fans expressed their disapproval of the alleged plans made by Warner Bros.

One fan wrote, "fire Amber Heard. Don't just reduce her time on screen. If she is anywhere in 'Aquaman' 2 I won't pay a single cent to watch it. I refuse to spend money on anything that supports an abuser!!!"

"I'm not going to watch 'Aquaman' if Amber Heard still plays Meera. No matter how hotter is Jason Momoa. #JusticeForJohnnyDepp #AmberHeardIsAnAbuser #WarnerBros," another Twitter user noted.

Meanwhile, most fans also pointed out that if the company would only reduce her screen time, it could be a sign that they are tolerating the actress' abuse, lies, and crimes.

This whole mass request started when Daily Mail obtained the leaked audio that revealed Amber's abuse. Fans then began their online protest to provide justice for Depp and give him back all his previous roles -- including Captain Jack Sparrow's character.

