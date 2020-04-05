Royal Update: Queen Elizabeth II Risked Her Life For Historic Address

After weeks of being in self-isolation, Queen Elizabeth II took a risky move to address public concerns and appease everyone.

The Queen's national broadcast was filmed by a single cameraman wearing full protective gear as a special measure taken to ensure that the Queen is safe from contracting the coronavirus. However, it was still a rather dangerous move for the 93-year-old monarch given her age and health risks.

The video message was recorded at the White Drawing Room at the Windsor Castle.

Rise To The Challenge

Amid the anxiety surrounding the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the U.K. and around the world, the head of the British monarchy called on the nation to stay at home. In a rare opportunity to address the nation, Queen Elizabeth II also encouraged everyone to rise to the challenge of the coronavirus.

In the special message that aired on Sunday, the 93-year old Queen sought to provide comfort and hope to the country. She acknowledged the challenges brought about by the world health crisis and said that in this hour of need, everyone should do their share to help stop the spread of the virus.

The Queen regularly sends out a message during Christmas, but this special message amid the pandemic was only the fourth time she has ever spoken to the public since her reign began in 1952. The uncertainty of the future has made everyone anxious about how life was going to be.

"I am speaking to you at what I know is an increasingly challenging time," Queen Elizabeth II said in her address. She pointed out that the uncertainty of the future should only inspire everyone to be brave at this time.

"A time of disruption in the life of our country, a disruption that has brought grief to some, financial difficulties to many and enormous changes to the daily lives of us all ... I hope in the years to come, everyone will be able to take pride in how they responded to this challenge. And those who come after us will say that the Britons of this generation were as strong as any."

In her speech, the Queen also recalled the time when children were sent away from their homes to be in a safer place during the World War II. She compared it to the challenges posed by the pandemic.

"Today, once again, many will feel a painful sense of separation from their loved ones," the Queen added. "But now, as then, we know deep down that it is the right thing to do. While we have faced challenges before, this one is different. This time, we join with all nations across the globe in a common endeavor."

In what can be considered a rare and historic address to the public, the Queen has become a symbol of hope that all will be well. As the head of the monarchy, her message to the public gave the boost that everyone needs to see the light at the end of this health crisis.

An Expression Of Gratitude

Queen Elizabeth also expressed her sincerest gratitude to all the frontline workers who chose to risk their own lives to serve the public. She acknowledged the help that everyone has provided in a myriad of ways, including those working the essential jobs, those who have made an effort to boost everyone's morale, and those who have been helping by staying at home.

"What you do is appreciated and every hour of your hard work brings us closer to a return to more normal times," the Queen said. "Together we are tackling this disease and I want to reassure you that if we remain united and resolute, then we will overcome it."

The Queen concluded her speech by telling everyone to look forward to the day when all will be back to normal again.

"We will succeed and that success will belong to every one of us. We should take comfort that while we may have still more to endure, better days will return. We will be with our friends again. We will be with our families again. We will meet again.".

