Justin Trudeau Gets Trolled On Twitter Over Hilarious Coronavirus Video

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's daily live press conference outside his Ottawa home became viral on Tuesday morning, and it is probably not what people expected from his address.

On April 7,Canadians asked Trudeau about the use of masks and when should the people be wearing them.

He said that while it is best to follow the advice of medical experts when it comes to protecting yourself and the people around you by staying indoors, he pointed out that people should keep a distance of two meters apart from one another and should always wear masks when going outside.

"If people want to wear masks that is okay, it protects others more than it protects you because it prevents you from breathing or speaking moistly on them."





"Ugh what a terrible image."



MOISTLY. Our prime Minister just said "moistly," folks.



More: pic.twitter.com/3ihklc7yvz Oh man. Trudeau says, on wearing masks, that his understanding is it can be helpful as it prevents you from "breathing or speaking moistly" on others."Ugh what a terrible image."MOISTLY. Our prime Minister just said "moistly," folks.More: https://t.co/gDsnZulB1L — Rachel Gilmore (@atRachelGilmore) April 7, 2020

Just when he said "speaking moistly" on them, he instantly regretted it and shivered, "Oh, what a terrible image." Though it was a rare moment of humor in this challenging time, the word "moistly" was on the lips of many Canadians and was a trending word on social media.

Zoie Palmer said she missed speaking "moistly" on one another.

I really do just miss the days when we could all just speak moistly on one another, sigh ... #JustinTrudeau — Zoie palmer (@ZoiePalmer) April 7, 2020

One Twitter user said that she has waited for Justin Trudeau to use the word since winning the Prime Minister elections.

I've been waiting for Justin Trudeau to speak moistly since he was elected. — smerobin (@smerobin) April 7, 2020

Another tweet said that "moist" is such a repulsive word that should not be used by any person ever again.

Me: "Moist" is a perfectly acceptable word, and people only think it's gross because other people tell them it's gross. Justin Trudeau: "speaking moistly" Me: "Moist" is the most repulsive word in any language, and it should never be uttered by human tongues again. https://t.co/33Uhb199Ar — Jonathon Owen (@ArrantPedantry) April 8, 2020

Some thanked him for making their day.

Props to my PM Justin Trudeau, on his managing to use “moistly” in his daily address today thanks for the laugh pic.twitter.com/DGSFGkQbrE — joen c (@jcorriv35) April 7, 2020

One person could not help but compare Trudeau to other politicians.

I’d rather listen to @JustinTrudeau say “moistly” all day than listen to anything @POTUS says https://t.co/iAiibHAxDo — ️‍Cardeladida (@ctrain_nl) April 7, 2020

Liberal member of parliament Chris Bittle told Canadians, "we have your backs."

For Canadians recovering from hearing their Prime Minister say "speaking moistly". Let me say that we have your backs. Please remain inside and we'll have more supports in the days to come. — Chris Bittle (@Chris_Bittle) April 7, 2020

A "Friends" reference is also appropriate at this time.

Hearing @JustinTrudeau say “speaking moistly on others” and watching him immediately regret his word choice absolutely made my morning. pic.twitter.com/n35xs4PsWn — Kayla (@mermaid_kayla) April 7, 2020

As of writing, there is already a Twitter account with the username @MoistlySpeaking which has six tweets.

Despite the Prime Minister's unfortunate turn of phrase, his meaning was spot-on. This wasn't the first time Trudeau had a funny moment caught on camera, too

On March 18, in the middle of his daily live conference, he stopped and needed a break to grab more layers because it was getting cold outside.

"Just before we get to questions, I'm supposed to model healthy behavior. I'm going to grab my coat, and I'll be right back," the Canadian PM said that time

Then Trudeau ran up the front steps of his house and opened the front door, went inside and grabbed a jacket before putting it on as he headed back to the podium to get back to business.

"What a very Canadian thing to do," said one Twitter user.

In all seriousness, the Canadian Prime Minister wanted to say "mostly," but said "moistly" instead.

He was referring to recommendations made by Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam that Canadians should wear non-medical or cloth masks in public places, especially in areas where social distancing is extremely difficult.

Trudeau also emphasized the importance of handwashing and social distancing as it is an added layer of prevention to protect those around you from exposure to the coronavirus.

Canada currently has more than 17,000 cases and around 350 deaths. A total of 346,000 tests have been done, with five percent of them confirmed positive.

