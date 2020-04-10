Royal Nightmare: Meghan Markle Offered MASSIVE Pay To Expose Royal Family

Meghan Markle might be sitting pretty miles away from Buckingham Palace, but it looks like she is cooking something explosive to get back at the royal family anytime soon.

Rumor has it that the 38-year-old Duchess of Sussex will soon reveal the truth about her first-hand experience as part of the British royal family. It will be possible if she accepts the $1.2 million offer that she received in exchange for a "tell-all" interview with a US-based television network.

A source close to the Meghan said that she has been offered this huge cash deal to spill the tea on her and Prince Harry's controversial decision to step down as senior members of the royal family.

"It will be the most anticipated global TV interview even," the source told a UK news outlet.

Meghan's explosive interview is expected to echo Princess Diana's famous 1995 television interview with Martin Bashir, where she dished all the dirt about her failed marriage with Prince Charles.

The source said that the former "Suits" actress is "extremely serious" to win back the public's enthusiasm through a one-time big-time interview.

"When she was part of the Royal Family, it would have been unthinkable for her to do a solo interview with anyone about her life and how being a princess has changed her world," the source said.

"But now she's very much her own boss, and it has put her under pressure feeling that the public have lost their 'love' for her and Harry ­after they took the big step of­ ­going on their own," the source added.

It is also understood that Meghan's close friend and favorite talk show host Oprah Winfrey could score what could be the biggest interview of the decade.

Aside from a no-holds-barred dialogue, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are also said to be giving a "serious consideration" to the idea of opening their home and family life during the million-dollar TV special.

While it looks like Meghan and Harry could earn a fortune by granting the interview, the source said that the Sussex matriarch is looking forward to donating the massive paycheck to charity.

"Probably the NHS (National Health Service) after the incredible efforts of all the frontline workers," the source added.

Royal Blackmail

Could this interview be Meghan's slap on the royal family's face after not giving in to their demands before stepping down as senior royals?

It could be recalled that during the height of "Megxit" controversy back in February, New Idea reported that Meghan is threatening the royal family to have a blockbuster interview if the royal family will not give them a whopping $90 million after their exit.

A source also told Radar Online that Meghan kept telling her pals what kind of toxic life there is behind the palace walls, and she is ready to expose it if they do not give her the money.

"The royals fear that she'll want $90 million from the coffers to finance their new life in return for keeping her mouth shut!" the insider said.

