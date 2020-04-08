Piers Morgan Furious Over Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's 'Archewell' Revelation

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's number one critic in the British media is back at it again, lambasting the ex-royal couple.

Piers Morgan is known as the fiercest critic of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. His tirades against the couple intensified after they made a bombshell announcement to quit as senior members of the royal family.

On Monday, the 55-year-old veteran broadcaster took to Twitter to criticize Meghan and Harry's latest move of announcing the name of their new charitable institution.

Through a statement, Meghan and Harry's spokesperson revealed that the ex-royals has already settled to name their future organization as "Archewell."

Piers Morgan's Attack

It looks like the news did not sit well with Meghan and Harry's famous critic. Piers took to his social media account and ranted about the couple's timing in releasing Archewell.

"(The ) total number of f*cks the British public give about these two announcing their 'plans' from Hollywood right now: 0," Piers wrote on Twitter.

Piers' 7.3 million followers seem to agree with him and also voiced out their opinion about Meghan and Harry's latest move.

"I agree Mr. Morgan! The world has been brought to their knees and they think we give a wild flip about their charity name. So obtuse," one Twitter user wrote.

"Well said, Piers, I have never seen anything so self-centered," another one added.

The veteran broadcaster, however, broke his own word of not talking about the Duke and Duchess anymore. It could be recalled that before Meghan and Harry's royal exit becomes official on April 1st, Piers said that he is so done with the couple and does not want to hear or talk about them until the pandemic is over.

"I care about what the Royal Family here, who are actually in this country doing their duty and helping us here," Piers said in an episode of Good Morning Britain.

Archewell Plans

On Monday, Meghan and Harry's spokesperson released a statement explaining how the couple comes up with the name Archewell and their intentions for the said non-profit body.

"Our focus is on supporting efforts to tackle the global Covid-19 pandemic, but faced with this information coming to light, we felt compelled to share the story of how this came to be," the statement read, as reported by Entertainment Tonight.

It turns out that even before settling with their former branding name "Sussex Royal," the couple came up with the idea from the word "Arche" -- which is a Greek word that means "source of action."

They choose this name as they are aiming for the institution to be inspired to do something that matters.

Apparently, this is also where Meghan and Harry got the inspiration for the name of their now 11-month-old son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

However, the ex-royals clarified that they are yet to launch the charity. Meghan and Harry are looking into introducing it once the time is right. The couple believes that the current focus should be on efforts to survive coronavirus global pandemic.

